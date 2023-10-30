Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Trend Break Might be Short Lived for EUR/USD
2023-10-27 01:00:00
Euro (EUR) Latest: ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, EUR/USD Slips Lower
2023-10-26 12:31:15
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Indices Beginning to Look Vulnerable; S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Price Setups
2023-10-26 06:30:00
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Rebound from Recent Lows
2023-10-25 10:04:49
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
Crude Oil Steadies as Markets Assess Middle East Risks Ahead of the Fed
2023-10-30 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Price Forecast: Upcoming BoE Expectations Keep GBP Subdued
2023-10-30 08:07:51
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bounded by Fibonacci Support & Trendline Resistance
2023-10-26 17:20:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Testing 150 Resistance Ahead of Bank of Japan Policy Decision
2023-10-27 07:42:39
FX Intervention Watch: USD/JPY Breaches 150 Ahead of US PCE
2023-10-26 15:00:28
More View More
Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides

Brent Crude Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot as ‘War Premium’ Subsides

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Oil (Brent Crude) News and Analysis

  • The weekend premium was deflated on Monday as markets look to the Fed
  • Oil heads lower after respecting resistance at $89 a barrel
  • EU data underscores growth slowdown in major economies
  • The analysis in this article makes use of chart patterns and key support and resistance levels. For more information visit our comprehensive education library
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Oil Starts the Week on the Back Foot

Oil prices were bid on Friday, retesting the $89 per barrel level once again. Two days prior, the same narrow intra-day range was observed between $87 and $89 where prices has remained.

However, today oil dropped sharply back to $87 once it became clear that the war in the Middle East had not escalated to a full ground invasion – a chance markets have not been willing to take. In fact, oil and gold had shown a tendency to rise into the weekend as traders positioned for the worst. Monday then represents a period of reflection and slight relief seeing that a massive operation was avoided or delayed.

Oil has also shown a lower sensitivity to news flow from the region after OPEC distanced itself from political responses after Iran called for an oil embargo on Israel. The focus appears to have become less about supply uncertainties and more about waning global demand for oil as major economies struggle under restrictive conditions. EU data this morning revealed another quarterly contraction in Germany, narrowly avoiding another technical recession after Q2 GDP came in flat. The negative outlook for growth is likely to feed into a lower global demand for oil which may see prices ease into the end of the year.

The 30-minute chart shows the oil price drop on a more magnified level, now testing the $87 level.

Brent Crude 30-Minute Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart shows the multi-day consolidation after invalidating the ascending channel. The direction of the commodity remains uncertain as incoming data shifts the focus from one concern to the next. However, oil supply in the region has been unaffected and therefore, concerns linked to the global growth slowdown may soon outweigh supply concerns, placing downward pressure on oil. A tight oil market should ensure prices do not drop too low, possibly facilitating range bound setups.

Brent Crude Oil Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

WTI oil sentiment data below can be used as a proxy for Brent crude oil:

image3.png

Oil- US Crude:Retail trader data shows 77.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 3.35 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggestsOil- US Crude prices may continue to fall.

Find out why daily and weekly changes in sentiment can aid/invalidate contrarian signals based entirely on overall positioning data below:

Oil - US Crude Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 24% 2% 18%
Weekly 27% -27% 10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
Gold (XAU/USD) Outlook Remains Positive, Resistance Holds First Attempt
2023-10-30 09:30:07
Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
Gold Price Jumps Hurdles Ahead of Fed and Despite a USD Rally. Higher XAU/USD?
2023-10-30 00:00:00
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
Gold, Oil Trajectories Lose Momentum Despite Threat of Escalation
2023-10-27 11:30:29
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Rangebound as Demand Concerns Resurface. $80 a Barrel Incoming?
2023-10-26 19:29:02
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Oct 30, 2023