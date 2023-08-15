Australian Dollar Defies Gravity with Action Out of China, the PBOC and Japan

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Update: EUR/USD at the Beginning of a Broader Bearish Reversal?
2023-08-14 23:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Short-Term Retracement as DXY Runs Into Confluence Area
2023-08-14 08:03:21
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bearish Engulfing Confirmed, Retail Bets Start Shifting Balance
2023-08-14 20:00:00
Asia Day Ahead: Cautious Tone to Start the Week: Brent crude, China A50, USD/JPY
2023-08-14 02:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market relief in Wall Street amid China’s jitters: Russell 2000, Straits Times Index, AUD/USD
2023-08-15 02:00:00
Indices Little-Changed After Post-US CPI Volatility​​​​
2023-08-11 09:30:16
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Loses its Lustre as the US Dollar and Treasury Yields Climb. Lower XAU/USD?
2023-08-15 00:30:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Slipping into Multi-Week Support, Volatility Remains Low
2023-08-14 11:00:38
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
BoE Faces Pressure Following Average Earnings Spike as Unemployment Rises, GBP/USD Bid
2023-08-15 06:30:06
EUR/GBP, GBP/USD Remain Rangebound as GBP Faces a Defining Week
2023-08-14 13:48:03
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Defies Gravity with Action Out of China, the PBOC and Japan
2023-08-15 05:00:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Clobbered To New ’23 Lows; Skirts ‘Intervention Zone’
2023-08-14 17:00:36
More View More
Australian Dollar Defies Gravity with Action Out of China, the PBOC and Japan

Australian Dollar Defies Gravity with Action Out of China, the PBOC and Japan

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US Dollar, China, PBOC, Japan, Commodities - Talking Points

  • The Australian Dollar bounced despite data that would normally undermine it
  • China’s economy will every bit of the rate cut from the PBOC today as its woes continue
  • If the USD resumes its ascension, where will that leave USD/JPY and AUD/USD?
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

The Australian Dollar scoped out yesterday’s 10-month earlier today before rebounding on a bunch of data domestically and from Japan and China.

The backdrop to today’s move in the Aussie, and broader markets, has been the rise of the US Dollar being fanned by higher Treasury yield tailwinds.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note eclipsed 4.20% in early Asian trade today after having hurdled the level overnight for the first time since November last year.

That move coincided with AUD/USD dipping toward its low, assisted by a weaker-than-expected wage price index of 3.6% year-on-year to the end of July, missing estimates of 3.7%. The soft read led to speculation of a less hawkish RBA.

That data point was soon surpassed by Chinese numbers that revealed a weaker than forecast economy.

Year-on-year to the end of July saw industrial production at 3.7% rather than the 4.3% anticipated, retail sales were 2.5% instead of the 4.0% estimated and fixed asset investment ex-rural came in at 3.4%, below the 3.7% forecast.

The statistics showed why the Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) had cut the 1-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) just prior. The Yuan tumbled lower with USD/CNY rallying toward 7.3000.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Elsewhere today, Japanese GDP figures printed way above expectations at 6.0% annualised for 2Q to the end of July, above the 2.9% expected by economists.

There was little reaction in markets with most of the boost emanating from exports and thereby lacked the impetus to move the dial on speculation of a tilt to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control (YCC) program.

USD/JPY continues to tread water above 145.50 and the Nikkei 225 modest gains along with Australian and Korean indices. Not surprisingly, Chinese and Hong Kong bourses are lower on the day.

Futures are pointing toward a steady start to markets across Europe and Wall Street.

Commodity markets have had a relatively subdued start to Tuesday although soft (grains) commodities are slightly weaker.

Natural gas is a little higher on concerns of strikes at Woodside and Chevron, some of the world’s largest producers. Spot gold has been unable to recover recent losses as it trades near US$ 1,900 an ounce.

Looking ahead, after UK jobs data and the German ZEW survey, Canada will see CPI figures while the US will also see job statistics.

The full economic calendar can be viewed here.

AUD/USD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

Overall, AUD/USD marginally broke the lower bound of the six-month trading range of 0.6459 – 0.6900 when it traded at 0.6554.

If the price fails to run lower in the next few sessions, it might be regarded as a false break. That scenario may also indicate that a Double Bottom could be in place.

For more information on range trading, click on the banner below.

Nearby resistance could be at a cluster of breakpoints and prior peaks in the 0.6595 – 0.6615 area. On the downside, support might be near the recent lows of 0.6486 and 0.6459.

The Fundamentals of Range Trading
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Range Trading
Get My Guide
 image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Please contact Daniel via @DanMcCarthyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
Japanese Yen Hits New Lows as US Dollar Flexes on Higher Treasury Yields
2023-08-14 06:00:00
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?
Australian Dollar Finds Footing Despite Evolving China Concerns. Is AUD/USD Range Bound?
2023-08-09 04:00:00
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
Euro Stalls with the US Dollar Gaining on Higher Treasury Yields. Lower EUR/USD?
2023-08-08 05:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
AUD/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023
USD/CNH
Last updated: Aug 15, 2023