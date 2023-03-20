 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Wilts As Bank-Sector Woes Hit Risk Appetite Once Again
2023-03-20 10:37:56
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Pushes Higher on ECB Rate Hike Commentary
2023-03-17 10:30:11
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: WTI and Brent Remain Under Pressure as Recessionary Fears Weigh
2023-03-20 13:29:35
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
2023-03-20 16:23:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, Gold, US Dollar, Crude Oil, Fed, Powell
2023-03-19 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Momentum Wilts After Fake Breakout. Now What?
2023-03-20 16:45:00
UBS Rescues Credit Suisse, Fed Increases Dollar Liquidity , Gold Hits a One-Year High
2023-03-20 09:10:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Cable Consolidates Above the 1.21 Handle
2023-03-17 09:02:16
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Following the US Dollar as Risk Looks to Ease
2023-03-16 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Grinds Lower as Fear Overshadows UBS/Credit Suisse Deal
2023-03-20 12:07:32
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Dollar/Yen Dips as Rate Expectations Fall
2023-03-16 12:00:24
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.

Research, Research Team
Wall Street Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.24% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
Wall StreetBULLISH49.54%50.46%

-14.36% Daily

-5.38% Weekly

44.84% Daily

13.24% Weekly

7.90% Daily

3.18% Weekly

Wall Street Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 42% 7%
Weekly -8% 13% 1%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 07 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10, price has moved 2.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.36% lower than yesterday and 5.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 44.84% higher than yesterday and 13.24% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Rates

Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Mar 20, 2023