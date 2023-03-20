Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.24% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI Wall Street BULLISH 49.54% 50.46% -14.36% Daily -5.38% Weekly 44.84% Daily 13.24% Weekly 7.90% Daily 3.18% Weekly

Wall Street Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -14% 42% 7% Weekly -8% 13% 1%

Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 07 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10, price has moved 2.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.36% lower than yesterday and 5.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 44.84% higher than yesterday and 13.24% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.