Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 13.24% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|Wall Street
|BULLISH
|49.54%
|50.46%
-14.36% Daily
-5.38% Weekly
44.84% Daily
13.24% Weekly
7.90% Daily
3.18% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-14%
|42%
|7%
|Weekly
|-8%
|13%
|1%
Wall Street: Retail trader data shows 49.54% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.02 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Mar 07 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10, price has moved 2.35% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 14.36% lower than yesterday and 5.38% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 44.84% higher than yesterday and 13.24% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests Wall Street prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Mar 07, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 32,870.10. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.
