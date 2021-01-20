News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD
2021-01-20 20:13:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Outlook: Weaker Dollar and Reflation Hopes Underpin Prices
2021-01-20 06:00:00
Crude Oil Latest: Trend Higher Still in Place Despite IEA Cutting Forecast For Demand
2021-01-19 13:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-01-20 22:00:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Recovers but is the Rally to be Believed?
2021-01-20 22:30:00
Gold Prices Rise to Critical Resistance on Inauguration Day
2021-01-20 12:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Sentiment Snapshot (Europe): GBP/USD, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-01-20 14:55:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Triangle Builds into Wedge
2021-01-16 16:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • President Biden acting quickly. Has already signed a run of executive orders, one of which is brining the United States back into the Paris Agreement. I think a number of industries expected this, including the auto-manufacturers
  • President Biden signs new executive orders revoking the Keystone XL Oil Pipeline permit, US will rejoin Paris Climate Agreement - BBG
  • We had the BOC and Brazilian Central Bank rate decisions today. Coming up over the next 24 hours, we have the BOJ, Norges, South African Reserve Bank, Turkish Central Bank and ECB rate decisions. On balance, unlikely a serious dictate for global risk trends https://t.co/Bop4gmgprL
  • Asian futures point higher as US equities close at record highs - BBG
  • 🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.80% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.73% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.66% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.20% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.12% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/89DtqVlU6P
  • Poll: Which direction do you think $EURUSD will break when it does finally clear this 1.2150-2050 range?
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Interest Rate Decision due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Actual: 2% Expected: 2% Previous: 2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-01-20
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.49% Gold: 1.66% Oil - US Crude: -0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/myvItEiamp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 100.00%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.19%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/u2fqSBnh3t
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index

US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

US Dollar Forecast Overview:

  • The US Dollar has proved buoyant thus far in 2021. Will it continue now that administrations have changed? Depends on fiscal stimulus.
  • A quieter economic calendar leaves the US Dollar susceptible to news-driven event risk over the rest of the week.
  • Retail trader positioning sees more gains for the US Dollar vis-à-vis EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY rates.

US Dollar Hanging in There

The US Dollar (via the DXY Index) is trading higher as President Joe Biden officially begins his first term in office, yet still remains below the weekly open. Stronger risk appetite, as evidenced by ever-higher US equity prices, has diminished some of the recent demand for the US Dollar. But the US Dollar may not be done with its attempt to climb higher, in what appears to be a short covering-driven move: US fiscal stimulus speculation will be back in the headlines soon.

While Democrats now control both chambers of Congress and the Presidency, the slim margin in the Senate (50-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote) means that every aspect of the Biden stimulus plan will come under the microscope. Seemingly benign events like a Republican Senator holding up cabinet-level confirmation hearings may be interpreted as the canary in the coal mine for a difficult negotiating process when the next round of stimulus talks finally arise.

The impulse of US fiscal stimulus is likely to remain the key driver for the US Dollar in the coming days amid an otherwise quieter US economic calendar through the end of the week.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (January 2020 to January 2021) (CHART 1)

US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index

In our first DXY Index forecast update of 2021, it was noted that “if the DXY Index moves above 90 at all this week, then there could be a ‘reset’ in the market that sees the DXY Index return to the latter of these descending trendlines as January unfolds, potentially trading into the mid 91s before turning lower anew.”

The DXY Index continues to trade higher after finding a topside breakout from the bullish falling wedge relative to the November high. Thus far, the DXY Index’s advance has been stunted by the December 21 inverted hammer candle high at 91.02. However, the DXY Index remains well-below the descending trendline from the March and November 2020 highs.

The DXY Index’s momentum is slowly turning more bullish, will price above the daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which remains inbullish sequential order. Daily MACD is still rising and nearing its signal line from below, while daily Slow Stochastics are still in overbought condition.

USD Forecast
USD Forecast
Recommended by Christopher Vecchio, CFA
Get Your Free USD Forecast
Get My Guide

DXY PRICE INDEX TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: WEEKLY CHART (January 2011 to January 2021) (CHART 2)

US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index

The longer-term view established in the latter half of December 2020 remains valid: “we thus view the latest development with hesitation, particularly when viewed in context of the longer-term technical damage wrought in recent months; the DXY Index remains below its multi-year uptrend, and could be working on a multi-year double top. So long as the rebound remains below 91.75, the DXY Index outlook remains bearish on a longer-term basis.”

IG Client Sentiment Index: EUR/USD RATE Forecast (January 20, 2021) (Chart 3)

US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 46.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.17 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 4.01% higher than yesterday and 5.64% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.68% lower than yesterday and 3.40% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.

Yet traders are less net-short than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse lower despite the fact traders remain net-short.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD BoC Breakdown– Loonie Levels
2021-01-20 19:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Bull Moves May Not Be Done Yet - Setups in NZD/JPY, NZD/USD
2021-01-20 18:45:00
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows
Mexican Peso Outlook: USD/MXN Breakdown to Nine-month Lows
2021-01-20 17:30:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Charts – Continuing to Channel Higher
2021-01-20 13:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed
USD/CAD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bearish
USD/CHF
Bearish
GBP/USD
Mixed
AUD/USD
Mixed