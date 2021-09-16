News & Analysis at your fingertips.

US Dollar Solid as Weak Data Weighs on Risk Assets in Asia. Will EUR/USD Move Lower?
2021-09-15 07:07:00
EUR/USD Snaps Monthly Opening Range After Failing to Clear July High
2021-09-14 21:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel to Approach August High
2021-09-15 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Struggle to Make Good on Supportive Backdrop
2021-09-15 06:01:00
S&P 500, Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast
2021-09-16 12:30:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-15 20:00:00
Gold Price Reversal From July High Unfolds During Fed Blackout Period
2021-09-16 14:00:00
US Dollar Spikes on Stellar Retail Sales, Gold Breaks Down to Key Support
2021-09-16 13:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-09-16 14:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Edging Lower But Range Holds
2021-09-16 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Gains as Sentiment Sours, AUD/NZD Loses Ground After Key Data
2021-09-16 07:00:00
USDJPY Traders Play the Range, S&P 500 Fails to Charge Breakdown
2021-09-16 04:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower

GBP/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower

Paul Robinson, Strategist

GBP/USD Technical Highlights:

  • GBP/USD daily chart shows powerful rejection creating bearish tone
  • The 4-hr chart has cable breaking its short-term uptrend

Cable posted a powerful rejection earlier this week, and it came on an attempt to get out of a sticky area around the 200-day moving average. Dialing in a little closer, the 4-hr chart shows the near-term trend structure breaking.

The combination of a powerful rejection and breaking of trend support suggests we will see GBP/USD fall from here. What would tap the brakes on this notion, is if we see a rally past 13853, the high over the past couple of days, as this would have price clearly back inside the channel it is currently breaking down out of.

For the full details, check out the video above.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

gbp/usd daily chart

GBP/USD 4-hr Chart

gbp/usd 4hr chart

GBP/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

