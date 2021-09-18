News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-17 18:20:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Primed for Pre-FOMC Volatility After Data Surprise
2021-09-17 03:30:00
News
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Breakout Eyes August Highs- WTI Technicals
2021-09-16 17:30:00
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week
2021-09-18 11:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-09-17 05:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Plunges to Key Support- XAU/USD FOMC Levels
2021-09-17 20:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Turns to UofM Sentiment as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Rally
2021-09-17 02:00:00
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-09-17 18:20:00
GBP/USD Forecast: China Risks, Fed & BoE Decisions, GBP Reversal?
2021-09-17 16:00:00
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: JPY Crosses Eye BoJ, CPI as Haven Flows Bolster Yen Strength
2021-09-18 04:00:00
USD/JPY Eyes Monthly High Ahead of FOMC Meeting amid Rise in US Yields
2021-09-17 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week

Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for Next Week

Paul Robinson, Strategist

Indices Technical Forecast: Neutral to Bullish

  • S&P 500 trying to hold onto channel support
  • Dow Jones is the laggard, go-to short if things deteriorate
  • Nasdaq 100 has support just below, anticipated to remain the leader
S&P 500 Technical Forecast

The S&P 500 has been in a corrective phase, but that could end soon as channel support dating to May continues to hold up. Or not. A break higher may soon ensue that leads to a new high above 4545. In the event we do see a new high, the top-side of the channel around 4600 would come into focus.

On the flip-side, if the channel fails to hold and 4435 breaks, then the market could be in for a bit of trouble as the usual dip-and-rip sequence fails. It might not mean the market tanks, but would certainly be a worthy warning for longs and a reason for shorts to sit up.

All-in-all, continuing to respect support and the trend for as long as it lasts – next week may be a telling one on that front.

S&P 500 Daily Chart

S&P 500 Chart

S&P 500 Chart by Tradingview

Dow Jones Technical Forecast

The Dow Jones made a slight lower-low from August, and while this isn’t overly bearish given the general tone of the market, it could mean that if the S&P fails to hold that the Dow will lead to the downside. This index would be the go-to short in the event we see risk-off.

Dow Jones Daily Chart

Dow Jones Chart

Dow Jones Chart by Tradingview

Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast

The Nasdaq 100 remains the leader and it will be considered such until we see a clear rotation out of growth into value. There is a trend-line rising up from May to keep an eye on. It’s not as sturdy as the trend-line in the SPX, but still worthy of attention.

Renewed strength will have the record high at 15701 in focus, quickly followed by the September 2020 slope that recently helped keep a lid on the rally. If selling shows, instead, then the May trend-line and the August high at 15184 will come into focus as important support. Hold these levels and the outlook remains neutral at worst, but break and the bias could quickly turn south.

Nasdaq 100 Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart

Nasdaq 100 Chart by Tradingview

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

