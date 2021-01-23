News & Analysis at your fingertips.

FTSE 100, DAX 30 Technical Forecast For The Week Ahead

FTSE 100, DAX 30 Technical Forecast For The Week Ahead

Justin McQueen, Analyst

FTSE 100, DAX Analysis and News

  • FTSE 100 | Short-Term Pullback, Long Term Positive
  • DAX | Narrow Range Raises Breakout Risk

FTSE 100 | Short-Term Pullback, Long Term Positive

The FTSE 100 has extended its pullback from trendline resistance (stemming from the 2009 low) with the index shedding 0.6% for the week. In turn, with momentum signals heading lower, support at 6630 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) will be closely watched, with a failure to hold opening up a move to 6500. However, as the index trades above 6300, the outlook remains positive.

FTSE 100 Price Chart: Daily Time Frame

FTSE 100 Chart

Source: Refinitiv

DAX | Narrow Range Raises Breakout Risk

The DAX has struggled for direction in recent weeks with the index caught between its record peak and 13600. That said, the index appears to be coiling for a breakout as its trading range becomes increasingly narrow. Despite the seemingly worsening short-term outlook, the DAX has managed to stay afloat, however, as the supply of vaccines become disrupted with AstraZeneca highlighting as such, there is a risk of a shakeout of long positioning in the index. As such, a breakout on the downside risks an extension towards 13400 and 13000 below.

DAX Price Chart: Hourly Time Frame

DAX Chart

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

