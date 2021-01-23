News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD May Dip More Before Finding Support
2021-01-23 04:00:00
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100: Are These Breaks Backed by Trends?
2021-01-22 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold and Crude Oil Prices Watching the US Dollar as the Weekend Nears
2021-01-22 06:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-01-21 22:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-01-22 22:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Three Dow Stocks to Watch in the Week Ahead
2021-01-22 16:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Weekly Reversal- Bear Market Rally or More?
2021-01-22 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: What to Make of Recent Rebound? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-01-22 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Sterling (GBP) Weekly Outlook: Two Steps Forward, One Step Back
2021-01-22 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD to Top 1.38 if Resistance Breaks
2021-01-21 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Falters Today but Faces Stout Topside Resistance
2021-01-22 13:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Biden Ascends to Presidency - Will Greenback Descend? Levels for DXY Index
2021-01-20 20:40:00
Real Time News
  • Use this technical analysis pattern recognition skills test to sharpen your knowledge: https://t.co/Qgz89PTxnu https://t.co/fN2mfHgpON
  • The formation of several bullish technical patterns suggests that the haven-associated Japanese Yen is at risk of further losses against the Euro and Australian Dollar. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/qxQwHgD9Ey https://t.co/ym73tgtHLn
  • Natural gas is moving lower after weather models pointed to warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the US. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/HuXPXu5PFU https://t.co/ytHqOoHnxQ
  • Gold and silver prices may continue to rise in the coming months on the back of falling real rates of return and the prospect of additional fiscal support under a Biden administration. Get your market update from @DanielGMoss here:https://t.co/OMNoNHn2vZ https://t.co/155l4SQU6P
  • Will the Swiss Franc find reprieve after recent losses against the Canadian and New Zealand Dollars as NZD/CHF and CAD/CHF uptrends face key chart barriers? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/c89gcaNhTt https://t.co/vkLRsG8KEn
  • The Australian Dollar may be at risk of losses against the New Zealand Dollar after an unexpectedly high NZ inflation reading sent AUD/NZD towards challenging short-term rising trend support. Get your $AUD market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/JoaUMTv80S https://t.co/Hl4I8Gl7Ez
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/6lPNDoWZAw
  • The gold price rebound keeps XAU/USD within the confines of the August downtrend. From a trading standpoint. Get your $XAUUSD market update from @MBForex here:https://t.co/B3Jct6mIBD https://t.co/gHAtO2jcrp
  • Gold recovered from a steep sell-off this morning to finish the day just lightly lower $XAU $USD https://t.co/lkcyL8gts9
  • Forex Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.55% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.64% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.75% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/UVTYrLMwRS
Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD May Dip More Before Finding Support

Euro Weekly Technical Outlook: EUR/USD May Dip More Before Finding Support

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD still at risk of trading lower in the near-term
  • Further weakness will bring May trend-line into focus
  • Overall, bias is neutral to negative at the moment
EUR/USD may trade soft in the near-term

The Euro remains vulnerable in the near-term versus the Dollar as price action remains generally soft. A breakdown though could position EUR/USD to hold the May trend-line and turn higher later on. This would be consistent with the broader trend since the spring.

For now, a small bear-flag may form on the 4-hr chart that presents a set-up for those looking to take bearish bets. The May trend-line isn’t that far away, lying not too far away from the recent 12053 low, but nevertheless for the short-term minded trader there is still some room.

Of course the pattern may never come to fruition and the recent grind higher could continue or even accelerate. If this is the case, from a pure technical standpoint, fresh longs won’t hold appeal from a risk/reward standpoint. A drop down to the May trend-line and subsequent rejection could offer the better set-up from the long-side.

Overall, the near-term outlook is neutral to bearish until we have further indications from price action in the days ahead.

Recommended by Paul Robinson
Check out the Q1 Euro Forecast
EUR/USD Daily Chart (watch for weakness to May trend-line)

EURUSD Chart

EUR/USD 4-hr Chart (small bear-flag may form)

EURUSD Chart

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

