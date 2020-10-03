EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro May Fall as Major Top Forms

Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/3Wked6YcFX https://t.co/0etQM9ab0Q

#FTSE: Buying interest towards bottom of channel is waning. Channel break seen as likely to lead to retest of March low.

If we could have a couple days without any crazy headlines, it would be appreciated

A turn down and decline below 1848 will have the important area surrounding 1800 in focus. It's a level that gold hesitated at in July before exploding to new record heights.

Bitcoin - acting as a more risk-oriented assets and the only major benchmark actively trading weekend hours - is slowly rising

President Trump being taken to Walter Reed according to White House $SPX $DXY

The #SP500 has ended its consecutive 4-week long losing streak, gaining the most since late August This is despite the #Fed balance sheet shrinking 0.52% this week Focus was arguably on fiscal stimulus bets though, opening the door to disappointment next week if no progress