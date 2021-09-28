News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match
2021-09-28 12:35:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains as Nasdaq 100 Sinks, Crude Oil Boosts Energy Stocks. ASX 200 in Focus
2021-09-28 01:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-09-28 00:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
Gold, Iron Ore Forecast: Rising Yields Weigh on XAU, Iron Ore Languishes
2021-09-28 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
2021-09-28 09:30:00
Technical Setups: DXY, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, SPX, Gold, Oil, & Bitcoin
2021-09-27 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Japanese Yen May Rise if Fed Policy Destabilizes CLO Market
2021-09-28 06:00:00
EURUSD and USDJPY Staged for Breaks as Fed Calculus Shifts, US Debt Limit Looms
2021-09-28 03:00:00
More View more
Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match

Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Brent Crude Oil Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Brent crude rallies on increased global demand.
  • Natural gas prices hits a multi-year record high.

Keep up to date with all market-moving data releases and events by using the DailyFX Calendar

The price of Brent crude oil continues to soar, touching highs last seen three years ago as demand outstrips supply. The continued rollback of covid-19 restrictions in economies around the globe is driving demand ever higher with supply struggling to keep up. OPEC+ will meet next – October 4 – and they may need to increase production further to help alleviate the market shortage. Brent crude touched $80/bbl. earlier and may now set its sights on the October 2018 high at $86.65/bbl. if the OPEC+ leaves production at its levels. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will also release its World Oil Outlook next week and this now takes on increased significance as prices rally hard.

Brent Crude Oil Weekly Price Chart September 28, 2021

Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match

Natural gas prices are also heading ever higher as supply remains unable to meet demand in Europe as inventory levels crumble. The severe shortage of natural gas in Europe is in part due to heavy demand from Asia and a cut back in supply from Russia and markets are now anticipating further demand as the winter months near. The monthly natural gas chart shows the recent sharp rally with the February 2014 high at $64.93 the next level of resistance. The move higher is given further credibility by the confirmed break above the long-term simple moving average.

Natural Gas Monthly Price Chart September 28, 2021

Brent Crude Oil Soars to a Three Year High on Supply-Demand Mis-Match

What is your view on Oil and Gas – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Rising Yields and Energy Shortages Dampen Sentiment
DAX 40, S&P 500, FTSE 100 Setup: Rising Yields and Energy Shortages Dampen Sentiment
2021-09-28 11:00:00
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
GBP/USD Forecast: GBP Breakdown Risks Heightened on US Dollar Charge
2021-09-28 09:30:00
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
Gold and Silver Price Outlook Bleak: Sellers in Control as US Bond Yields Rally
2021-09-28 08:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
Crude Oil Outlook: WTI Prices Climb, Supply Constraints Support Higher Prices
2021-09-28 05:28:00
Advertisement

Rates

Natural Gas
Oil - Brent Crude