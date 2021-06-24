News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move
2021-06-24 11:00:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP at Risk Amid Rising Net-Long Bets
2021-06-24 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Outpaces Dow Jones as Reflation Trade is Put on Pause
2021-06-23 19:30:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Fed Narrative May be Challenged on US PCE, Durable Goods
2021-06-24 04:00:00
US Dollar Drops as Fed Goes into Damage Control - Market Minutes
2021-06-23 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound Sterling Eyes BoE Rate Decision
2021-06-23 22:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-24 02:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
More View more
EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move

EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD)Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Fibonacci resistance in play, moving averages turn lower.
  • US data prints will decide the short-term outlook.

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

EUR/USD is currently pressing against a short-term resistance level around 1.1940/50 as it attempts to pare back recent losses. The sell-off from the May 25 high accelerated sharply last week after the US dollar grabbed a strong bid post-FOMC. This resistance level, off the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the March 2020/January rally, is being helped by both the 20- and 50-day sma turning lower, while the longer-dated sma is currently situated at 1.2044. A break back to, and above, the 200-dsma is looking increasingly unlikely in the short-term.

Moving Averages Explained for Traders

Later today, US durable goods data are released in the US, at the same time as the final Q1 US GDP print, before attention turns to Friday’s US PCE release, the Fed’s favored inflation reading. Tomorrow’s core PCE price index y/y for May is expected to show inflation rising to 3.4%, from 3.1% in April, substantially higher than the central bank’s target of around 2%. This release is expected to set the short-term course for the US dollar and a range of US dollar pairs.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – June 24, 2021)

EUR/USD Finding Short-Term Resistance Tough to Break, US Data to Drive the Next Move

Retail trader data show 56.30% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.29 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.41% higher than yesterday and 3.28% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.13% higher than yesterday and 0.58% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed EUR/USD trading bias

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
GBP/USD Drops as BoE Disappoints Calls for Hawkish Surprise
2021-06-24 11:30:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: Trendline Support Becomes Resistance as Momentum Shifts
FTSE 100 Outlook: Trendline Support Becomes Resistance as Momentum Shifts
2021-06-24 09:30:00
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2021-06-24 09:00:00
US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: Friday's US Inflation Data to Determine Next Move
US Dollar (USD) Price Outlook: Friday's US Inflation Data to Determine Next Move
2021-06-24 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Mixed