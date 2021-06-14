News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Neutral, Hoping for FOMC Guidance
2021-06-13 02:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk
2021-06-12 12:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 32-Month High on Demand Optimism
2021-06-14 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-13 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-14 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-13 16:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall as Fed Balance Sheet Hits $8 Trillion, Reverse Repo Surges
2021-06-14 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq, Dow Jones, US Dollar, Fed, Gold, Crude Oil, Yen, BoJ
2021-06-13 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shakes Off Reopening Concerns, Focus on Inflation Data
2021-06-14 08:00:00
Dollar and S&P 500 Breaks Must Abide the FOMC Decision This Week
2021-06-14 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Dollar Forecast: Here Comes Taper Talk
2021-06-12 12:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Italy's market watchdog urges regulation for crypto assets
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (APR) Actual: 39.3% Expected: 37.4% Previous: 11.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-14
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 37.4% Previous: 10.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-14
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/PHW0HYIT19
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 76.65%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.93%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wKiQPgendC
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.52% Silver: -0.66% Gold: -1.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/XGsafITVgw
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/I54SaMAkMP
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.33% Germany 30: 0.29% FTSE 100: 0.25% US 500: 0.12% Wall Street: 0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/3wBqlCoBJ7
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/XJYm8RPlgj
  • Gold - Channel broken...#xau #gold @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/mLvyzYrcO2
Crude Oil Prices Surge to 32-Month High on Demand Optimism

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 32-Month High on Demand Optimism

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • WTI crude oil prices extended higher to a two-and-half year high of $71.24
  • This week’s EIA crude inventory data and Iran nuclear talks will be in focus
  • WTI may attempt to challenge a key chart resistance at $73.50/bbl in the weeks to come

Crude oil prices extended higher during the Asia-Pacific mid-day session, marking a 3-week gain of 11.7%. The energy market is riding the tailwind of a global reflation theme, rapid rollouts of Covid-19 vaccines and a calibrated OPEC+ output plan. WTI is trading at the highest level seen in more than two and half years, extending its bullish trend with an eye on $73.50 – a key chart resistance.

More US residents are going outdoor and resuming their normal lifestyle as the pandemic eases. More than half of American adults have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and the government is aiming to have more than 70% of adults receiving at least 1 shot before July 4th. US daily air travelers surpassed 2 million for the first time since the pandemic, underscoring strong demand for fuel as the peak of the summer travel season arrives.

On the other hand, a strengthening US Dollar may exert downward pressure on commodity prices, limiting upside potential for oil. This may be attributed to heightened tapering fears as demand for the Fed’s reverse repo hit an all-time high on Friday, reflecting swelling liquidity at financial institutions. This strengthens the case for the Fed to taper asset purchases and put the spotlight on this week’s FOMC meeting.

Meanwhile, oil traders will eye this Wednesday’s EIA report for the latest update on fuel inventories. Last week, a surprisingly large build in gasoline fuel stockpiles dented prices, even though crude oil inventories fell more than expected (chart below). The agency also predicted that global oil demand will recover to pre-pandemic levels by the end of next year, painting a rosy outlook for energy prices.

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 32-Month High on Demand Optimism

Nuclear talks between Iran and world powers on reviving the 2015 nuclear accord resumed on Saturday. It appears that more time is needed to work out the details, and Iranian Deputy Minister Abbas Araghchi said a deal is unlikely to emerge in the coming week. Lack of clarity and progress in the nuclear talks may further strengthen oil prices as markets become less worried about additional Iranian oil output in the near term.

Technically, WTI breached above a psychological resistance of 70.00 last week and thus opened the door for further upside potential. The next key resistance can be found at around $73.50 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as suggested by the upward sloped SMA lines and rising MACD oscillator.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Surge to 32-Month High on Demand Optimism

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Traders Tentative Ahead of U.S. Economic Data
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Traders Tentative Ahead of U.S. Economic Data
2021-06-14 09:14:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shakes Off Reopening Concerns, Focus on Inflation Data
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Shakes Off Reopening Concerns, Focus on Inflation Data
2021-06-14 08:00:00
Gold Prices Fall as Fed Balance Sheet Hits $8 Trillion, Reverse Repo Surges
Gold Prices Fall as Fed Balance Sheet Hits $8 Trillion, Reverse Repo Surges
2021-06-14 04:00:00
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Stocks Hit Record High as VIX Falls
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 Outlook: Stocks Hit Record High as VIX Falls
2021-06-14 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude