EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Short-term Chart Setting Euro Up for a Move
2021-04-13 12:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-14 09:30:00
USD/CAD Weakness Set to Continue, Support Under Pressure
2021-04-14 09:05:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq to Outperform Dow Jones as Reflation Trade Loses its Luster
2021-04-14 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-04-13 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Probe Barrier as Inflation Data Sinks the USD and Yields
2021-04-14 04:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Drifts Towards Range Extremes– XAU/USD Levels
2021-04-13 16:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Poised to Extend Climb
2021-04-14 03:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Sinking Despite Rising Inflation - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-13 15:27:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen, Swiss Franc Analysis: USD/JPY, USD/CHF May Fall as Long Bets Rise
2021-04-14 05:30:00
USDJPY Reversal Can Follow Risk and Yield Scenarios, Earnings Next SPX Spark
2021-04-14 03:00:00
USD/CAD Weakness Set to Continue, Support Under Pressure

USD/CAD Weakness Set to Continue, Support Under Pressure

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Canadian Dollar Price, News, and Analysis:

  • USD/CAD looking to break below 1.2525.
  • Demand for oil will continue to underpin the Canadian dollar.
  • Retail has increased their long USD/CAD positions.
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

USD/CAD continues to leak lower with lower highs a feature of the daily chart. Resistance continues to block any further upside, while support is under pressure and looks increasingly fragile.

The Canadian dollar continues to benefit from the re-opening trade with a positive oil complex giving the Loonie a boost. The price of oil is currently nearly 30% higher in 2021 and this has helped push USD/CAD lower despite the strength of the US dollar over the same timeframe. The continued rollout of vaccination programs around the globe is fueling demand for oil and this will continue as economies re-open and grow, aided by massive economic stimulus packages.

USD/CAD is now trading below both the 20- and 5-day simple moving averages and these will act as resistance to any short-term move higher. Above here, there is a cluster of recent highs all the way up to 1.2648 which may prove difficult to overcome. To the downside there are five recent lows between 1.2520 and 1.2523 that will act as initial support before the April 5 multi-week low at 1.2494 comes into play. Tuesday’s long-wicked candle highlighted the weakness in the market and it will need a fundamental driver to push USD/CAD higher in the short term.

Moving Averages (MA) Explained for Traders

The economic calendar shows two high importance data releases that could move both the US dollar and the price of oil. On Thursday at 12.30, the latest US retail sales data will be released, while very early Friday morning the Chinese Q1 GDP release will need to be closely monitored.

For all market-moving events and data releases, see the DailyFX Calendar.

USD/CAD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 - April 14, 2021)

USD/CAD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% -23% 0%
Weekly 32% -22% 9%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 68.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.20 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 14.76% higher than yesterday and 31.87% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 16.84% lower than yesterday and 35.94% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/CAD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/CAD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on USD/CAD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

