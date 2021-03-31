News & Analysis at your fingertips.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Fails to Benefit From UK GDP Data

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Fails to Benefit From UK GDP Data

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Data for UK GDP in the fourth quarter were revised upwards, and that might have been expected to lift GBP/USD even though the figures are now dated.
  • The fact that it didn’t suggests near-term losses for the pair, particularly as the yield on the 10-year UK Government bond continues to rise and that has not helped GBP/USD either.
GBP/USD may weaken near term

UK GDP data for the final quarter of last year have been revised upwards but that failed to lift GBP/USD early Wednesday. For sure, the figures are now out of date but Sterling’s failure to respond still suggests it could weaken a tad further near-term, perhaps to the 1.37 level.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 4, 2020 – March 31, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: Investing.com (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Looking at the GDP data in more detail, the statistics showed the UK economy shrank by 7.3% year/year in Q4 rather than the 7.8% predicted. The quarter/quarter expansion was revised higher too.

UK GDP data.

Source: DailyFX

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

In addition, UK Gilt yields continue to advance and similarly it is significant that GBP/USD is not strengthening in response, also suggesting possible weakness in the next few days.

UK 10-year Gilt yield.

Source: Investing.com

You can find out here how to trade after a news release

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

