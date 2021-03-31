British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Fails to Benefit From UK GDP Data

GBP price, news and analysis:

Data for UK GDP in the fourth quarter were revised upwards, and that might have been expected to lift GBP/USD even though the figures are now dated.

The fact that it didn’t suggests near-term losses for the pair, particularly as the yield on the 10-year UK Government bond continues to rise and that has not helped GBP USD either.

Advertisement

GBP/USD may weaken near term

UK GDP data for the final quarter of last year have been revised upwards but that failed to lift GBP/USD early Wednesday. For sure, the figures are now out of date but Sterling’s failure to respond still suggests it could weaken a tad further near-term, perhaps to the 1.37 level.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 4, 2020 – March 31, 2021)

Source: Investing.com (You can click on it for a larger image)

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA How to Trade GBP/USD Get My Guide

Looking at the GDP data in more detail, the statistics showed the UK economy shrank by 7.3% year/year in Q4 rather than the 7.8% predicted. The quarter/quarter expansion was revised higher too.

Source: DailyFX

The Quiz Discover what kind of forex trader you are Start Quiz

In addition, UK Gilt yields continue to advance and similarly it is significant that GBP/USD is not strengthening in response, also suggesting possible weakness in the next few days.

Source: Investing.com

GBP/USD MIXED Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily 5% 4% 4% Weekly -8% 29% 7%

You can find out here how to trade after a news release

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex