British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-08 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
2021-03-08 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (FEB) Actual: 38.4 Previous: 38.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.88%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CSqz149jIb
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (FEB) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 38.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.14% Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ek3t5aE2Bw
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/MH6jhXPLfn
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bBWSJy1YVZ
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.23% France 40: 0.79% FTSE 100: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DCLz5aiCa3
  • - Expects path of unemployment to be considerably smoother than Feb forecast, but will be subject to debate
  • - Will be challenging to decide if any increase in prices is likely to be persistent - May need more evidence than normal that a rise in inflation is persistent $GBP
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD Chart and Analysis

  • Lord Frost accuses the EU of ‘ill will’ as Brexit row rumbles on.
  • BoE governor Andrew Bailey gives his latest thoughts on the economy.
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our Q1 Sterling Forecast
Get My Guide

The UK and EU are likely to continue their post-Brexit arguments after UK negotiator Lord Frost said that the EU should ‘shake of any ill will’ towards the UK for leaving the single block and hoped instead that the EU ‘build a friendly relationship between sovereign equals’. The EU is upset that the UK unilaterally decided to delay checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain with the single block expected to launch legal proceedings shortly. In his open letter to The Sunday Telegraph Lord Frost added that the EU’s recent warning that they would block vaccine exports to the UK had significantly damaged trust between the two sides.

The Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey will be speaking shortly at the Resolution Foundation about the current economic outlook and while his speech may contain nothing new, it will be interesting to hear if the central bank is worried about the recent rise in global bond yields and if he is worried about inflation picking up sooner rather than later. Governor Bailey speaks at 10:00 GMT.

For all market-moving news and events see the DailyFX Calendar

GBP/USD is currently just above 1.3800 in early turnover, pushed lower by a resurgent US dollar and higher US bond yields. The 10-year UST yields a fraction under 1.60% and is likely to push higher on fresh inflation concerns after the Senate passed the USD1.9 trillion covid-19 relief bill. Sterling remains reasonably well supported against a range of other currencies but is struggling against the US dollar. EUR/GBP is below 0.8600 and at a one-year low, while GBP/JPY is back above 150 and close to last week’s three-year high.

After trading at a multi-year high of 1.4377 in late-February, GBP/USD has sold-off sharply, touching 1.3776 last week. The bullish trend from early May last year remains in place and the pair are currently being propped up by the 50-day simple moving average which has held firm since late November. The CCI reading shows the pair in oversold territory for the first time since early December and this may help to stem, or at least slow down any further sell-off.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (June 2020 – March 8, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 15% 16% 15%
Weekly -1% -9% -5%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 53.73% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.38% higher than yesterday and 6.88% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.91% higher than yesterday and 10.32% lower from last week. We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support
DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support
2021-03-08 10:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong NFP and Stimulus to Lead the Way Higher
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong NFP and Stimulus to Lead the Way Higher
2021-03-08 01:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000
2021-03-05 18:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed