News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal with US PCE Data on Tap
2021-02-26 07:30:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
News
Oil Price Approaches 2020 High Even as RSI Divergence Takes Shape
2021-02-25 20:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Demand and Supply Drivers Firing on All Cylinders
2021-02-25 04:30:00
News
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Growth to Value Rotation Heats Up
2021-02-25 18:30:00
News
Gold Price Plummets as Treasury Yields Soar. Where to Next for Gold?
2021-02-25 21:00:00
US Dollar & VIX Spike, Nasdaq Slammed as Treasury Yields Surge
2021-02-25 19:15:00
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes
2021-02-26 09:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
News
US Dollar Outlook: FX Volatility Ramps as Bond Selloff Intensifies
2021-02-25 23:22:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Rejects 50-Day Moving Average
2021-02-24 23:50:00
  Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.13% Germany 30: -0.53% FTSE 100: -0.69% France 40: -0.75%
  GBPUSD breaks below 1.39, while it has been a sizeable pullback from 1.4240 in a short space of time. The pair is back to levels seen last week. 20DMA at 1.3864
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/O9GnVplC2c
  Heads Up:🇫🇷 Unemployment Benefit Claims (JAN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.5K
  Another run higher in the USD to session highs (90.57), weekly high at 90.60 - AUD/USD testing 0.78 - USD/JPY printing fresh YTD highs
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/BH6Eka6RKG
  🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q4) Actual: -0.7% Expected: -0.7% Previous: 7.9%
  🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate YoY Final (Q4) Actual: -2.8% Expected: -2.8% Previous: -1.5%
  IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.61%, while traders in GBP/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.60%.
  Heads Up:🇵🇱 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Final (Q4) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.7% Previous: 7.9%
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes

Justin McQueen, Analyst

GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Price Analysis & News

  • Bond Market Throws a Tantrum
  • GBP Corrects from the Extremes

Bond Market Throws a Tantrum

Equity markets finally listen to the noise that the bond market have been making, however, the Fed are still not listening. Quite the moves yesterday as the US 10yr hit the milestone of yielding 1.50%, moving above the S&P 500 dividend yield of 1.48%. Subsequently, this places a TINA (There Is No Alternative) headwind for the stock market, which has up until now, enjoyed the low rate environment. The tech sector endured most of the selling pressure with the Nasdaq falling over 3%, particularly after the worst 7yr auction in history, which kickstarted a bid in the greenback and sent EM FX heavily lower (Full analysis). As such, market focus on US bond auctions will undoubtfully garner much more attention.

That said, it has been noted for a while that equity markets have been trading at relatively lofty levels and given the seasonal pattern weakness from Feb 16/17th, this can be seen as a healthy correction, particularly as the US fiscal impulse will be soon upon us. In response to the move in the bond market, both the ECB and RBA have waved their white flag, with the latter defending its 3YR cap by stepping up purchases to A$ 3bln from A$ 1bln earlier in the week. Going forward, should we see another session like yesterday, I would not be surprised to see some Fed sources to do the rounds, in order to calm market volatility.

Yesterday’s Moves in USD, USD/TRY, FTSE 100, S&P 500, US 10yr

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes

Source: Refinitiv

Sterling Experiences Rare Selling

As I’m sure many had noticed, the Pound’s valuation had become extremely stretched on the upside with the RSI on multiple GBP crosses trading in significantly overbought territory. That said, in response to the deleveraging in risk assets, the Pound had felt much of the brunt of this in G10s, but for context, GBP/USD is only back to levels that we were trading last week and let’s not forget, the Pound has been the best performer in 2021. The supportive narrative remains the same for the Pound, as such, with GBP normalising, dip buying is likely to re-emerge. However, keep an eye on risk sentiment indicators like US equity futures and the bond market, should the S&P 500 convincingly break the weekly lows, the Pound will likely see another wave of liquidation. On the technical front, GBP/USD remains in an uptrend with the pair holding above the 20 and 50DMAs.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/JPY and the Last Trading Day of the Month

Meanwhile, there will be other factors at play for GBP as month end investment models touts modest USD and JPY selling in favour of GBP buying. As such, the relationship between GBP/JPY and last trading day of the month gains will be put to the test with table below showing that GBP/JPY tends to perform well on the final day of the month. However, as I mentioned above, eyes will be fixated on the bond market.

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Correction From Extremes

Source: DailyFX

Find out more on trading GBP with our comprehensive guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
DAX 30 Forecast: Bond Yields Drive the Market as Investors Rebalance Their Portfolios
2021-02-26 10:30:00
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally
South African Rand Outlook: USD/ZAR Slips as U.S. Yields Rally
2021-02-26 10:30:00
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
Dow Jones Falls on Rising Yields, ASX 200, Nikkei 225 Tumble
2021-02-26 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Routed as Yields Rise, Earnings Add to Disappointment
Nasdaq 100 Routed as Yields Rise, Earnings Add to Disappointment
2021-02-25 21:05:00
