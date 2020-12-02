Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Tracks Upward Trend as US Crude Output Holds Steady
2020-12-02 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since Nov 17, 2020 when Oil - US Crude traded near 4,158.50.
2020-12-02 08:23:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-12-01 21:15:00
Dow and Dollar Enter December with Technical Breaks and Temptation
2020-12-01 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break
2020-12-02 21:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Drops on Fiscal Stimulus Talks - Range Breakout Guiding DXY Index Price Action
2020-12-02 19:50:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2020: End of Year Favors EUR, NZD Strength; USD Weakness
2020-12-02 18:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • US House clears China delisting bill, sending it forward to President Trump - BBG $USD
  • 🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (OCT) Actual: 8.8% Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Markit Services PMI Final (NOV) due at 22:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 53.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • $AUDUSD climbing to its strongest levels since 2018 on positive vaccine news and renewed US fiscal stimulus hopes Next key levels of resistance falling at the July 2018 high (0.7484) and the psychologically imposing 0.7500 mark. $AUD https://t.co/mluudxfVBv
  • Commodities Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.90% Silver: 0.38% Oil - US Crude: -0.45% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/KWAG9XnWYR
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 94.46%, while traders in NZD/USD are at opposite extremes with 72.72%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sRpA2Wewya
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Building Permits MoM (OCT) due at 21:45 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-12-02
  • Euro is up across the board; and while EURUSD's break of 1.2000 and EURGBP's clearing 0.90 are impressive, $EURJPY's run through 126 is the most impressive move from a higher level technical perspective https://t.co/YzTGNrGx6Z
  • President-elect Joe Biden: Congressional Covid aid went to places 'doing well' Bipartisan aid plan won't be complete answer - BBG $USD
  • Indices Update: As of 21:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.06% France 40: -0.06% FTSE 100: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/nf5wEorjm4
Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break

2020-12-02 21:00:00
Peter Hanks, Analyst
Share:

Gold Price Outlook:

  • Gold fell beneath $1,800 for the first time since mid-July last week despite USD weakness
  • While the fundamental landscape remains largely unchanged, the technical break might undermine the metal’s bullish outlook
  • If the longer-term continuation higher is to continue, the next line in the sand might be $1,750

Gold Price Forecast: Bullish Outlook in Question After Key Technical Break

Gold has climbed nearly 20% in the year-to-date, but its performance since August has been far from stellar. In the shortened timeframe, gold has fallen roughly -7.5% from $1,975 to $1,830. Still, little has changed on the fundamental front so the outlook during this time period was largely one of optimism as traders waited for consolidation to take place before the next move higher.

Gold (XAU/USD) Price Chart: 4 – Hour Time Frame (April 2020 - December 2020)

gold price chart

That being said, gold’s recent breakdown beneath $1,800 may have dealt a serious blow to yellow metal from a technical perspective. Previously, I had outlined $1,800 as an important barrier that might see losses accelerate if bears could pierce the level. Well, last week’s trip beneath $1,800 saw gold fall to $1,760 quickly which has undermined the longer-term technical picture in my opinion.

Advertisement

As a result, subsequent support around the $1,750 mark might be required should selling gain pace once more. To the topside, a recovery higher might encounter resistance around $1,850 and $1,920. Prior to any recovery of that size, gold may have to negotiate the descending trendline drawn off the August and September lows. Already, the level has offered some degree of influence this week.

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Peter Hanks
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

Either way, gold has begun a recovery that might prove vital for the longer-term outlook of the precious metal. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Lending Facilities the Focus on Day Two of Powell, Mnuchin Testimony
Lending Facilities the Focus on Day Two of Powell, Mnuchin Testimony
2020-12-02 18:00:00
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
Sterling (GBP) Hit Further as EU Hardline Countries Push for a No Deal
2020-12-02 12:59:00
S&P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks
S&P 500 Outlook: Topside Challenges and Downside Risks
2020-12-02 12:00:00
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
DAX 30 Consolidation Threatened as EUR/USD Strengthens
2020-12-02 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed