USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble

2020-10-21 09:30:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

USDJPY Price, News and Analysis:

  • US dollar basket below 93.00.
  • USDJPY heads lower as support breaks.
  • IG client sentiment is mixed.
The US dollar continues to leak lower and the dollar basket (DXY) is now below a noted short-term support level around 93.00. The main driver of the move – as we mentioned here at the weekend – is the ongoing US stimulus bill discussion. Tuesday’s more positive tone for an agreement has weighed further on the US dollar and taken it through its short-term support. The DXY is looking oversold currently, so a small short-term rebound cannot be ruled out.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart (February – October 21, 2020)

USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download Our Brand New Q4 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen has pulled in a small bid today as well, exacerbating the move lower. A look at CHFJPY shows the recent run higher has stopped and turned lower today, suggesting that the Japanese Yen is today’s preferred safety play. USDJPY today touched a low of 104.87, a new one-month low and if sentiment remains negative, two recent swing-lows between 104.00 and 104.19 come into play. The CCI indicator suggests the market is oversold but not at recent extreme levels.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

USDJPY Daily Price Chart (April – October 21, 2020)

USDJPY Price Hits a One-Month Low as the US Dollar Continues to Crumble
USD/JPY BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -9% -13% -11%
Weekly -11% -22% -16%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

IG client data show 57.00% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.33 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 6.50% lower than yesterday and 8.93% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 1.14% lower than yesterday and 8.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed USD/JPY trading bias.

What is your view on the Japanese Yen – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

