EUR/USD Clears Monthly Opening Range as ECB Shuns Euro Intervention
2020-10-13 05:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-13 01:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook Mired by Stimulus Deal as Libya Lifts Supply
2020-10-12 18:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Pressured as Supply Blocks in Norway, Libya Ease
2020-10-12 06:00:00
Dow Jones Price Outlook: Earnings Season Arrives with Big Banks
2020-10-12 21:30:00
How Will the Election Affect the Stock Market? Dow Jones Forecast
2020-10-12 14:00:00
Gold Price Recoil From Chart Resistance as the US Dollar Strengthens
2020-10-13 06:00:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2020-10-13 01:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Higher Despite UK Unemployment Rise
2020-10-13 08:00:00
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Japanese Yen, British Pound Rally. USD/JPY Ready to Extend Losses?
2020-10-12 23:00:00
Central Bank Watch: BOE, ECB, & Fed Rate Expectations; EUR, GBP, USD Positioning Update
2020-10-12 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Higher Despite UK Unemployment Rise

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Trending Higher Despite UK Unemployment Rise

2020-10-13 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • The trend higher in GBP/USD that began last Wednesday is looking increasingly significant, with the pair now seemingly established above the 1.30 level.
  • UK unemployment data released this session were worse than expected yet GBP/USD barely reacted, also suggesting some underlying strength.
  • A more significant break higher, however, may have to wait for the European Council meeting that begins Thursday and has the post Brexit relationship between the EU and the UK on the agenda.
GBP/USD well placed to advance further

The trend higher in GBP/USD that began last Wednesday is looking more and more important, with the pair now seemingly established above both the psychologically significant 1.30 level and the 50-day moving average. From a technical perspective that implies further gains are on the way, although perhaps not before Thursday’s two-day gathering of EU leaders at a European Council meeting that will take stock of the implementation of the Brexit withdrawal agreement and review the state of the negotiations on the future EU-UK relationship. They will discuss preparatory work for all scenarios after January 1, 2021,” according to the meeting agenda.

Thursday is also important as the deadline set by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, although the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier has said that Brexit negotiations will continue after that date, and a bare-bones deal by the year-end is still the most likely option.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (July 13 – October 13, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: Refinitiv (You can click on it for a larger image)

UK unemployment data disappoint

Meanwhile, in another suggestion of underlying strength in GBP, the currency slipped only modestly after worse than expected UK unemployment data released early in today’s European trading session.

UK unemployment data.

Source: DailyFX

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said again Tuesday that his priority remains to slow the rise in job losses although he is replacing his £50 billion subsidy scheme that expires at the end of this month with a less generous program.

We look at currencies regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

