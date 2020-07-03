We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EU/UK Trade Disagreements Continue to Cap Sterling

2020-07-03 08:04:00
Nick Cawley, Strategist
Share:

British Pound (GBP) – GBP/USD Forecast, Chart and Analysis:

  • EU/UK trade talks resume next week against a familiar backdrop.
  • Sterling likely to remain under pressure.
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Be Prepared, Make a Game Plan
Get My Guide

EU/UK Trade Talks Continue to Weigh on Sterling

The latest round of EU/UK trade negotiations broke up a day early Thursday, with both sides continuing to play the blame game. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said that the EU’s position needs to be better understood and ‘respected’ by the UK, while UK negotiator David Frost opined that significant disagreement remained on a number of important issues. Talks will continue next week, yet as we stand there seems to be no middle ground on a number of issues and while that remains the case, any Sterling upside will be kept in check.

The latest COVID-19 data show new cases in the UK continuing to fall with Thursday’s number of 576 new infections the lowest number since the start of the coronavirus lockdown. Fatalities also fell to 89 cases yesterday compared to 149 one week ago. While a very welcome step in the right direction, the UK hospitality sector opens on Saturday and these COVID-19 figures need to be closely monitored over the next two weeks.

GBP/USD is nudging lower again today and remains trapped under a zone between 1.2517 (61.8% Fib) and the June 24 high at 1.2544. The multi-week low at 1.2252 is guarded by the 50% Fibonacci retracement at 1.2306 and should provide reasonable short-term support. The US is closed today, so price action may be limited until the start of trade next week.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2019 – July 3, 2020)

GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -4% 12% 4%
Weekly -7% 15% 3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Traders may be interested in two of our trading guides – Traits of Successful Traders and Top Trading Lessons – while technical analysts are likely to be interested in our latest Elliott Wave Guide.

What is your view on Sterling (GBP) – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

