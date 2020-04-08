We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Struggles to Extend Rebound
2020-04-08 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Currencies Most Impacted From Oil Prices Ahead of Crucial OPEC Meeting: Cross Asset Correlation
2020-04-07 11:20:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Outlook – Recovery Continues; Gap-fills, Patterns to Watch
2020-04-07 12:30:00
Dow Rallies 7.7 Percent, Oil Gaps Sharply Lower, Pound Drops on PM News
2020-04-07 02:45:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Rise As Markets Hope For OPEC, Russia Cuts
2020-04-08 06:27:00
Gold Prices May Stay High as 2008 Crisis Cure Bedevils Covid-19 Policy
2020-04-08 02:08:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes
2020-04-08 08:00:00
US Dollar May Rise on FOMC Minutes, Coronavirus Risks
2020-04-08 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
US Dollar, Japanese Yen Sink as Dow Jones Soars on Virus Easing Bets
2020-04-06 23:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Los #Coronabonos vuelven a dividir a Europa, $EURGBP en busca de dirección clara #eur #gbp #trading https://t.co/BVavtxXGr0
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/9:30 AM GMT to gain insight on indices and commodities for the active trader. Register here: https://t.co/gghsFthzd5 https://t.co/hgCmGJqwtI
  • Foreign exchange – or “#forex” – markets often pay close attention to politics and central bank policy. We offer a model for traders to gauge their impact on exchange rates. Get your market insight from @ZabelinDimitri and @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/FbXc1AO4XI https://t.co/39bskzYuvk
  • OPEC+ and Monitoring Committee have reportedly prepared output cuts draft - RIA
  • Germany's leading institutes forecast economy shrinking by 9.8% in Q2
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.73%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oqtvRiGaLV
  • How can you be a part-time trade? Get your tips on workflow and strategy here with@WVenketas: https://t.co/b8ywNOwF8z #tradingstyle https://t.co/A7Avip2392
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.46% Silver: 0.40% Gold: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/mL9oJiSXyt
  • ECB have told ministers that Eurozone financing needs to address Coronavirus crisis could be up to EUR 1.5trillion, adds that Germany supported measures worth EUR 500bln, according to sources
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.19% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.24% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.37% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.41% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/VMlmFHZ7Dj
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Volatility Tumbles as GBP/USD Stabilizes

2020-04-08 08:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst
Share:

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • Traders looking to predict the near-term direction of the British Pound are finding it harder as volatility in GBP continues to fall.
  • After the drop in GBP/USD last Friday, it has now stabilized close to the 1.23 level rather than the previous 1.24.

GBP volatility continuing to fall

Directional trades in GBP/USD are becoming more difficult as Sterling volatility continues to fall. After trading close to the 1.24 level for most of last week, and its drop Friday, the pair has found a new level close to 1.23 and is relatively stable there despite the news that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a hospital intensive care unit suffering from coronavirus symptoms.

GBP/USD Price Chart, One-Hour Timeframe (March 30 – April 8, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

GBP/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 13% -16% -2%
Weekly 18% -1% 9%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

While other currencies continue to be buffeted by risk-on/risk-off flows as optimism about the coronavirus pandemic ebbs and flows, GBP/USD volatility has dropped from a high above 25 on March 23 to its current level just above 14 according to the CBOE/CME Sterling volatility index.

FX British Pound Volatility Chart, Five-Hour Timeframe (February 3 – April 7, 2020)

Latest GBP volatility chart.

Source: Investing.com

Johnson has spent a second night in intensive care and his condition has been reported to be stable. While he is on oxygen support, he is not on a ventilator.

Historical Volatility: A Timeline of the Biggest Volatility Cycles

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
US Dollar Up As EU Ministers Fail to Agree Corvid-19 Response
2020-04-08 06:50:00
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
Nikkei 225 & USD/JPY Price Outlook: Gains Contingent on Risk Appetite
2020-04-07 21:30:00
CAC 40 Forecast: Index Continues Consolidation Beneath Resistance
CAC 40 Forecast: Index Continues Consolidation Beneath Resistance
2020-04-07 15:40:00
Market Sentiment Improves on Fear of Missing Out | Webinar
Market Sentiment Improves on Fear of Missing Out | Webinar
2020-04-07 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.