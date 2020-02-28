We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Posts Biggest Rally in Two Years as S&P 500, Dow and Risk Plunge
2020-02-28 02:00:00
Euro Soars to Next Breakout Point as Dollar Sinks on Fed Easing Bets
2020-02-28 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks
2020-02-28 09:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen May Rise if COVID-19 Triggers a Credit Crisis
2020-02-28 04:00:00
Asian Stock Prices Wilt Again As Coronavirus Routs Wall St.
2020-02-28 03:03:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down as Coronavirus Spread Bites Growth Prospects
2020-02-28 07:00:00
Coronavirus Impact: S&P 500, DAX, Gold and Crude Oil Outlook
2020-02-27 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $EURMXN goes parabolic as global equity selling persists https://t.co/DTYPcp5Gwb
  • Join @PaulRobinsonFX 's #webinar at 5:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT as he goes over London #FX & #CFD charts for the next week. Register here: https://t.co/CoMkMA0pdF https://t.co/qdeb1YFrFd
  • Sum up the global equity meltdown over the past week https://t.co/A3AQYmnaPd
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Claims Rate s.a. (FEB), Actual: 5.0% Expected: 5.0% Previous: 5.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Change (000's) (FEB), Actual: -10k Expected: 5.0k Previous: -4.0k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • RT @TayTayLLP: Flows flows! Equities shed quite a lot for the wk. We had a $20.41bn outflow in stocks - still not at par w/ the Dec '19 rou…
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 97.08%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 69.71%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bbDSK27AD4
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Claims Rate s.a. (FEB) due at 08:55 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 5.0% Previous: 5.0% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Unemployment Change (000's) (FEB) due at 08:55 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 5.0k Previous: -2.0k https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-28
  • AUD/USD Technical Analysis: Aussie Dollar Takes Aim Below 0.65 - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/aud-usd/2020/02/28/AUDUSD-Technical-Analysis-Aussie-Dollar-Takes-Aim-Below-0.65.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #AUDUSD #technicalanalysis https://t.co/p8OwNskYqh
British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks

British Pound (GBP), FTSE Latest: Outlook Bleak For Sterling and Stocks

2020-02-28 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, FTSE 100, Brexit news and analysis:

  • London stocks and the British Pound are again falling together despite the usual inverse correlation between the two markets.
  • The FTSE 100 index is now technically oversold and due for a bounce although further losses are on the cards once the correction is over.
  • As well as coronavirus fears, the approach of post-Brexit talks between the EU and the UK is making traders in UK assets nervous.

GBP/USD and FTSE 100 unnerved by coronavirus and Brexit

GBP/USD and the FTSE 100 index of leading London-listed stocks are again falling together despite the usual inverse correlation between the two assets. While the FTSE in particular now looks technically oversold and due for a near-term bounce, the outlook remains poor for both Sterling and the FTSE on fears about the spread of the coronavirus and nervousness ahead of talks on the future relationship between the UK and the EU that begin Monday.

The chances of a global recession have now risen substantially because of the impact of Covid-19. Moreover, investors in both the Pound and London stocks will likely remain nervous as the post-Brexit negotiations begin – with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson seemingly ready to walk away from the talks and prepare for the UK to leave the EU without a deal at the end of this year if sufficient progress is not made by June, according to a new document setting out the UK Government’s stance in the negotiations.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 21, 2019 – February 28, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 2% -3%
Weekly -20% 3% -14%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

As the chart above shows, GBP/USD has now fallen for three successive sessions but is not yet oversold. By contrast, the FTSE 100, which has dropped for eight sessions in a row, is now heavily oversold as measured by the relative strength index shown at the bottom of the chart below, now well under the 30 level that signals an oversold market.

FTSE 100 Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 29, 2019 – February 28, 2020)

Latest FTSE 100 price chart.
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

A near-term FTSE correction higher would be no surprise but, longer-term, it is hard to see a sustained rally given coronavirus, recession fears and the talks on the future relationship between the UK and the EU that are likely to emphasize how far apart the two sides are.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Selloff Deepens to Historic Levels
Dow Jones Forecast: Stock Selloff Deepens to Historic Levels
2020-02-27 22:05:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
Gold Price Forecast: Bullion May Require Consolidation Before Further Gains
2020-02-27 19:30:00
Recession Watch: US Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
Recession Watch: US Recession Odds Rekindled as Coronavirus Festers
2020-02-27 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD at Risk with Volatility on the Rise
2020-02-27 09:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish
FTSE 100
News & Analysis at your fingertips.