EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Hits Multi-Year Low as ZEW Sentiment Data Plummets
2020-02-18 10:30:00
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2020-02-18 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Worsens as Coronavirus Worries Rise
2020-02-18 09:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil Prices, British Pound, Euro, Yen: Markets Week Ahead
2020-02-17 13:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Japanese Yen May Add to Gains, Walmart Eyed After Apple Shock
2020-02-18 08:00:00
Yen, Gold Prices May Rise as Apple Sees Revenue at Risk on Coronavirus
2020-02-18 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Gold Prices Get Boost as Apple Warning Sharpens Virus Fears
2020-02-18 07:00:00
Yen, Gold Prices May Rise as Apple Sees Revenue at Risk on Coronavirus
2020-02-18 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Impact of Virus Outbreaks: S&P 500, Gold, Oil and Currency Analysis
2020-02-17 17:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Look To OPEC Cuts, Market on Virus Watch
2020-02-17 06:53:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

News
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD Charges Past $10,000, Can it Continue?
2020-02-14 18:00:00
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: -0.40% US 500: -0.58% Germany 30: -0.64% Wall Street: -0.66% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/XGUopzAPTp
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex will discuss the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • LIVE NOW! Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Join @MartinSEssex 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/11:30 AM GMT to learn more about trading #sentiment Register here: https://t.co/XUUPRdY06p https://t.co/O3LqxISfjo
  • 🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone ZEW Survey (Economic Sentiment) (FEB), Actual: 10.4 Expected: N/A Previous: 25.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-18
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German ZEW Survey Current Situation (FEB), Actual: -15.7 Expected: -10.0 Previous: -9.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-18
  • 🇪🇺 EUR German ZEW Survey Expectations (FEB), Actual: 8.7 Expected: 22 Previous: 26.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-18
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Currency Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX will keep you updated with the latest movements and trends during the London session for the FX and CFDs Market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/243785867?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Missed today's #AUDUSD weekly outlook webinar? See the recording here: https://t.co/jGOwTr461i We discussed: - #AUDUSD technical analysis - #Coronavirus outbreak impact - #FOMC meeting minutes - Australian jobs data, #RBA outlook
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR Euro-Zone ZEW Survey (Economic Sentiment) (FEB) due at 10:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 25.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-18
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Outlook Worsens as Coronavirus Worries Rise

2020-02-18 09:00:00
Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst and Editor
Share:

GBP price, Brexit news and analysis:

  • GBP/USD has dipped below the psychologically important 1.30 level and will likely slip further on renewed worries about the coronavirus.
  • Meanwhile, the UK and the EU continue to take hardline positions ahead of detailed Brexit negotiations, with UK adviser David Frost the latest to wade in.

GBP/USD may ease further

GBP/USD is at risk of easing further near term after dipping below 1.30 as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak rise. Early European trading Tuesday was dominated by virus news as it was revealed that the head of a hospital in Wuhan has died, South Korea warned of an economic emergency and Singapore Airlines cut flights.

Adding to market concerns, HSBC announced a drastic overhaul including 35,000 job cuts and Apple warned its sales will fall short of target because of the virus. Together, these factors sent investors into safe havens such as gold and US Treasuries, while stocks – including the FTSE 100 – the Australian Dollar, oil prices and Sterling all suffered.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 20, 2019 - February 18, 2020)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Meanwhile, the war of words between the UK and the EU ahead of detailed Brexit negotiations continued, with both sides continuing to take hardline positions. David Frost, who is UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s adviser on Europe, said in Brussels that the UK will not be threatened into following EU rules and will trade with the EU on basic international terms if necessary.

We look at Sterling regularly in the DailyFX Trading Global Markets Decoded podcasts that you can find here on Apple or wherever you go for your podcasts

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me via the comments section below

