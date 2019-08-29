Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

MARKET DEVELOPMENT – AUD & CAD Gain on China’s Stance, US Dollar Unmoved by Q2 Growth

DailyFX 2019 FX Trading Forecasts

AUD / CAD / NZD: Commondity currencies are notably firmer this morning as China’s seemingly softer rhetoric boosts risk appetite. The Chinese Commerce Ministry stated that they are willing to resolve trade tensions with the US provided that they were met halfway. China MOFCOM stated that this would entail the US cancelling its planned additional tariffs, adding that both sides should create conditions for progress. However, while this may have underpinned risk sentiment, focus is now back on the response from the Trump administration, which could see the upside faded if the US rebuffs the gesture.

Italy: BTPs and the FTSE MIB continue to edge higher as the prospect of a more business friendly coalition between the PD and 5star party grows. Consequently, with Italy looking set to avoid snap elections, optimism has grown over the possible passing of the 2020 budget due mid-October.

USD: US Q2 GDP had been revsied lower to 2% from 2.1%, however, despite this, while growth is indeed slowing, it still remains relatively robust, particularly against its major counterpart, while personal consumption has also continued to be strong.

AUD &amp; CAD Gain on China’s Stance, US Dollar Unmoved by Q2 Growth - US Market OpenAUD &amp; CAD Gain on China’s Stance, US Dollar Unmoved by Q2 Growth - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Forecast: Price May Rally Above Weekly Resistance” by Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market Analyst
  2. GBPUSD Outlook: No End in Sight for Trend Lower” by Martin Essex, MSTA , Analyst and Editor
  3. Trade War Latest: China Softening Stance, Eyes on US Response” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst
  4. Using FX To Effectively Trade Global Market Themes at IG” by Tyler Yell, CMT , Forex Trading Instructor

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX