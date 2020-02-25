We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
EUR/USD Eyes Correcting Higher, Watch This Price – Euro vs US Dollar Outlook
2020-02-24 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Levels to Watch, Brexit Focus Returns
2020-02-24 09:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Forecast: US Dollar Drops on Fed Cuts, Consumer Confidence Eyed
2020-02-24 23:22:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Suffers Its Worst Weekly Open Since 1981 as Coronavirus Fears Evolve
2020-02-25 03:47:00
Technical Trade Levels: US Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P, Gold & Oil
2020-02-24 16:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting
2020-02-25 06:00:00
Canadian Dollar May Fall as Crude Oil Eyes Downtrend Resumption?
2020-02-25 00:00:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum Forecast: BTC/USD, ETH/USD, XRP/USD
2020-02-25 04:00:00
Cryptocurrency Latest: Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) Weekend Price Slump
2020-02-17 12:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product w.d.a. (YoY) (4Q F) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-25
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 EUR German Gross Domestic Product n.s.a. (YoY) (4Q F) due at 07:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: 0.3% Previous: 0.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-02-25
  • The spread of #coronavirus promises a global economic hit at a time when the global economy is perhaps especially ill-equipped to deal with one. Growth-correlated assets are vulnerable. Get your market update from @DavidCottleFX here: https://t.co/0If0Jw7c2P https://t.co/QA2fOFIODL
  • RT @Rob_Hager: Probability of 3 Fed Rate Cuts In 2020 - ⁦@SoberLook⁩ @Bloomberg https://t.co/UgNip6M5gH
  • The US Dollar may rise against the Malaysian #Ringgit after Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad resigned. Bank of #Malaysia may cut rates on #coronavirus fears with fiscal stimulus uncertain #USD $USDMYR - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2020/02/25/US-Dollar-USDMYR-Outlook-Malaysia-Eyes-Coronavirus-Political-Risks.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MMfqAAhnAP
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.67%, while traders in USD/CAD are at opposite extremes with 70.08%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/44UzibakR0
  • Forex Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.01% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/zqLhZsBtvr
  • Indices Update: As of 05:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.87% Wall Street: 0.81% Germany 30: 0.73% France 40: 0.72% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/apOv16dKUW
  • Asia Pacific Equities Update: Nikkei 225 (-3.17%), Shanghai Composite (-2.00%), KOSPI (+1.05%), ASX 200 (-1.60%) [delayed]
  • Hey, traders 👋 do you want live AMAS with our analysts, market updates and tools to improve your trading strategy? Join us now on Instagram! 👉 https://t.co/pHGzVMqsC4 https://t.co/bnCFdQRxHu
Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting

Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting

2020-02-25 06:00:00
David Song, Currency Strategist
Share:

Oil Price Talking Points

The price of oil struggles to retain the rebound from the monthly low ($49.31) as the coronavirus poses a threat to the global supply chain, but efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) may keep crude prices afloat if the group takes additional steps to rebalance the energy market.

Crude Oil Price Outlook Hinges on OPEC Meeting

The price of oil consolidates ahead of the OPEC meeting starting on March 5 as China, one of the largest consumers of crude, struggles to contain COVID-19, with the outbreak dampening the outlook for global growth.

In response, OPEC and its allies may show a greater commitment to the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ by extending the agreement beyond the March 31 deadline as the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) insists that the group should curb production “until the end of 2020.”

However, it remains to be seen if OPEC and its allies will further reduce supply after slashing oil output by an additional 500K b/d in December, and a mere extension of the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ may keep oil prices under pressure as the most recent Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) highlights that “oil demand growth in 2020 is revised down by 0.23 mb/d from the previous month’s assessment.”

With that said, the ongoing commitment to the ‘Declaration of Cooperation’ may continue to provide a floor for crude prices, but the OPEC meeting may do little to fuel a larger recovery in the price of oil if the group maintains the quotas from earlier this year.

Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by David Song
Download the 1Q 2020 Forecast for Oil
Get My Guide

Sign up and join DailyFX Currency Strategist David Song LIVE for an opportunity to discuss key themes and potential trade setups.

Crude Oil Daily Chart

Image of oil price daily chart

Source: Trading View

  • Crude appears to be stuck in a narrow range ahead of the OPEC meeting, and the price of oil may continue to consolidate as the recent decline fails to produce a test of the February low ($49.31), which lines up wit the Fibonacci overlap around $48.80 (38.2% expansion) to $49.80 (78.6% retracement).
  • However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) raises the scope for a larger rebound in the price of oil as the oscillator bounces back from oversold territory and preserves the upward trend from earlier this month.
  • Need a break/close above the Fibonacci overlap around $54.90 (61.8% expansion) to $55.50 (38.2% retracement) to open up the $57.40 (61.8% retracement) region, with the next area of interest coming in around $59.00 (61.8% retracement) to $59.70 (50% retracement).
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by David Song
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

--- Written by David Song, Currency Strategist

Follow me on Twitter at @DavidJSong

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

NZD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to New Zealand Trade Balance Deficit
NZD/USD Rate Rebound Vulnerable to New Zealand Trade Balance Deficit
2020-02-25 01:00:00
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
Gold Price Rally Pushes RSI Into Overbought Territory
2020-02-24 06:00:00
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone
AUD/USD Outlook Mired Ahead of RBA as RSI Slips into Oversold Zone
2020-02-24 02:00:00
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
EUR/USD Eyes Price Gap from April 2017 as RSI Sits in Oversold Zone
2020-02-18 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
News & Analysis at your fingertips.