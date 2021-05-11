News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, EUR Update - Reflation Trade Back On After Nasdaq Meltdown, USD Attempting Comeback
2021-05-11 08:00:00
EURUSD, GBPUSD and Nasdaq Outlook: Key Levels and Events Ahead
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & Oil
2021-05-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-05-10 21:30:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-05-10 20:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter
2021-05-11 06:00:00
Gold Forecast: Gold Volatility Surging as Real Yields Tumble
2021-05-10 22:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus
2021-05-11 07:08:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP. GBP/JPY in Focus After Sterling’s Jump
2021-05-11 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Pares Post-NFP Decline as US Treasury Yields Recover
2021-05-10 19:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Chinese, German, US Inflation Rates; Banxico Rate Decision; US Retail Sales
2021-05-10 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAR) Actual: -0.1% Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • 🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAR) Actual: 37.7% Expected: 37.2% Previous: -0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 89.37%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.15%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/JPLBeXHsnx
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production MoM (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.4% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Industrial Production YoY (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 37.2% Previous: -0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (APR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: CNY1600B Previous: CNY2730B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-11
  • British Pound May Extend Sharp Rise with Queen's Speech in Focus - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/05/11/British-Pound-May-Extend-Sharp-Rise-with-Queens-Speech-in-Focus.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #GBP #QueensSpeech #BOE #EURGBP https://t.co/kvhARmS65a
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.03% Gold: -0.12% Oil - US Crude: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VEefc8HQ7a
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.02% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/rlRifz8HJ4
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.19% US 500: -0.39% Germany 30: -1.12% France 40: -1.14% FTSE 100: -1.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/Buso4CQNX2
Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter

Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist

Gold, XAU/USD, US Dollar, Treasuries, Fed, Inflation Expectations - Talking Points:

  • Gold prices gave up most gains on Monday during Wall Street trade
  • Fed inflation expectations survey unnerved markets, eyes on speeches
  • XAU/USD remains in a near-term uptrend, broader downtrend holds

Anti-fiat gold prices climbed over the past 24 hours, but the yellow metal lost most of its upside progress during the Wall Street trading session. XAU/USD initially capitalized on a falling US Dollar in the aftermath of last week’s disappointing non-farm payrolls report. But, risk aversion reversed this trend as the haven-linked Greenback regained some of its lost ground.

The deceleration in gold seemed to occur in the aftermath of the Federal Reserve’s inflation expectations survey. The report showed that price growth estimates for one year out were anchored at 3.36% in April versus 3.24% prior. That was the highest outcome since September 2013. Consumers also anticipate the price of gasoline, food and rent to climb 9.18%, 5.79% and 9.49% respectively.

The rise in inflation estimates seemed to push up Treasury yields, making relatively safer bonds more competitive compared to other parts of the market. That includes tech stocks, where perceptions of lofty valuations linger. These experienced some of the largest declines among equities during the North American session. The flight to safety brought up demand for the US Dollar, pressuring XAU/USD lower.

With that in mind, all eyes are on Fedspeak in the remaining 24 hours. Presidents of the New York, San Francisco, Atlanta and Philadelphia branches are due to speak. If they continue to downplay near-term rising CPI expectations, it could calm global equity markets, pressuring bond rates and the US Dollar. Such an outcome could end up being well for gold. Check out the DailyFX Economic Calendar for more Fed speak times.

Gold Technical Analysis

On the 4-hour chart below, gold remains in a near-term uptrend, defined by the bounce in late March. Having said that, falling resistance from 2020 is maintaining the broader downtrend. Negative RSI divergence does show that upside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn lower. This could consequentially place the focus on the 20-period Simple Moving Average.

XAU/USD 4-Hour Chart

Gold Price Outlook Turns to Fedspeak After Consumer Inflation Expectations Jitter

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
Crude Oil Price Eyes EIA Report as Pipeline Shutdown, India Fog Outlook
2021-05-11 03:00:00
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Inflation Amid Iron Ore Strength, US Dollar Fragility
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Inflation Amid Iron Ore Strength, US Dollar Fragility
2021-05-10 23:00:00
USD/CHF, USD/SEK Lose 2021 Uptrends; USD/NOK Retains Bear Flag Breakout Posture
USD/CHF, USD/SEK Lose 2021 Uptrends; USD/NOK Retains Bear Flag Breakout Posture
2021-05-10 14:10:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD to Rise on Prevailing Sentiment?
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD to Rise on Prevailing Sentiment?
2021-05-09 23:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed