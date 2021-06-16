New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Upbeat GDP Revives NZD/USD After FOMC Drop

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Strength to Persist as Global Economy Expands
2021-06-16 08:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-16 20:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RBA's Lowe: In some scenarios, rate-rise conditions met during 2024, in others, not met in 2024 -BBG
  • RBA's Lowe: YCC to be decided by chance of rate-rise in next 3 years, RBA reviewed 'range of possible scenarios' for cash rate -BBG
  • Natural gas spot prices have been on the rise, recapturing a key trendline, following the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook. Where can prices head from here? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/yK48nZD1ag https://t.co/U485oUHiSo
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 RBA Gov Lowe Speech due at 00:10 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (12/JUN) Actual: ¥410.6B Previous: ¥664.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • Bank of Canada's Macklem: Stronger Canadian Dollar reflects higher commodity prices, CAD is one risk for outlook outlined in MPR -BBG
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (12/JUN) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥665.9B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-16
  • 10 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 80.2% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Utilities (-1.49%), consumer staples (-1.24%) and materials (-1.17%) were among the worst performers, whereas consumer discretionary (+0.16%) was the only sector closed higher. https://t.co/Je17NHu0cQ
  • The Swiss Franc has seen a bout of strength in recent months against several peer currencies. Here are technical levels to watch in USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, and CHF/JPY.Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/e2kHTtBHW3 https://t.co/ck8GTIJyrW
  • RT @FxWestwater: New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Upbeat GDP Revives $NZDUSD After #FOMC Drop Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2021/06/16/New-Zealand-Dollar-Forecast-Upbeat-GDP-Revives-NZDUSD-After-FOMC-Drop.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/MyHdd…
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Upbeat GDP Revives NZD/USD After FOMC Drop

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: Upbeat GDP Revives NZD/USD After FOMC Drop

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

New Zealand Dollar, Q1 GDP, FOMC, Commodities -Talking Points

-New Zealand Q1 GDP post 2.4% rise on a year-over-year basis

-Commodity prices under pressure after Chinese intervention

-NZD/USD rebounding from 100-day Simple Moving Average

Breaking News – New Zealand First-Quarter Gross Domestic Product

New Zealand reported an impressive first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) at 2.4% on a year-over-year basis, versus estimates calling for 0.9%. The quarterly figure crossed the wires at 1.6%, also beating expectations of 0.5%. The GDP figures represent a strong tick higher from the December quarter when a contraction of 1.0% occurred.

While travel disruptions continue to weigh on the island nation’s economic output due to Covid travel bubbles, the strong housing sector helped support domestic strength. Overall, today’s data should help underpin the New Zealand Dollar as vaccinations continue to increase and tourism-related optimism improves in the coming months.

new zealand first quarter 2021 gross domestic product

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets may face some pressure after the US Federal Open Market Committee announced its policy decision, causing Treasury yields and the US Dollar to rocket higher. The Greenback rose near a full percentage point via the DXY index, and the 2-year Treasury yield rocketed to its highest point in over a year. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar fell against many of its peer currencies.

Though the Fed’s statement failed to indicate a timeline for taper talks, which has been a primary theme regarding monetary policy as of late, the so-called dot plot – which forecasts members’ outlooks on rates – shifted left, with 13 members seeing a hike in 2023, up from 7 in the latest round of projections.

Australia’s employment report for May will cross the wires later today, with analysts expecting to see 30k jobs added to the economy while holding the unemployment rate firm at 5.5%. The participation rate is seen ticking up to 66.1% from 66.0%. A better-than-expected print could fuel hawkish calls for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) and, in turn, inject strength into the Aussie Dollar. This will be the second report following the end of the JobKeeper wage subsidy program ending.

Later in the day, China will release house price figures, and Hong Kong will release an update on its unemployment rate. Speaking of China, authorities in the economic powerhouse country have stepped up efforts to cull speculation in commodities markets, specifically metals. The state-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission ordered state-owned companies to reduce exposure in markets overseas, according to a Bloomberg report citing people familiar with the matter.

Moreover, China’s National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration announced plans to release metal reserves to cull rising commodity prices, a measure not taken in over ten years. China is the top global consumer of metals. The move is the latest escalation in a string of measures aimed at reducing the sharp rise in prices.

NZD/USD Technical Outlook:

The 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) appeared to step in to offer a degree of support after breaking lower through a support channel overnight. NZD/USD dropped over a full percentage point, reaching levels not traded at since mid-April. While the GDP beat propelled NZD higher, only a portion of the earlier losses have been recovered

Moreover, a bearish SMA crossover between the 20-day and 50-day moving averages now appears unavoidable even with this morning’s rebound. MACD is accelerating to the downside, suggesting another test of the 100-day SMA may be on the cards in the coming days.

NZD/USD Daily Chart

nzdusd

Chart created with TradingView

New Zealand Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk
2021-06-16 02:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Faces Pressure After Widening Current Account Deficit
New Zealand Dollar Faces Pressure After Widening Current Account Deficit
2021-06-15 23:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Top in Play as 10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds?
2021-06-15 04:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
Crude Oil Forecast: Price Eyes 2018 High as Air Travel Boosts Bullish Narrative
2021-06-15 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

NZD/USD
Mixed