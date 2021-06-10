Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rises as Post-CPI Bond Yield Drop Drags US Dollar

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Oil Price Rally Pushes RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2021-06-10 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook in Limbo
2021-06-10 12:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Minutes: Did Traders Forget or Ignore the ECB and US Inflation Data?
2021-06-10 20:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Pops on Hot Inflation- Bulls Eyes Resistance
2021-06-10 17:16:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-10 21:20:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-06-10 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Updates: EUR, CAD Look Higher versus USD; Red Flags for Gold Breakout
2021-06-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: US Dollar Analysis: Hot Inflation and a Potential Infrastructure Bill - More Weakness Ahead? $USD $DXY #Infrastructure…
  • 🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ (Q2) Actual: -1.4 Previous: 1.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 BSI Large Manufacturing QoQ (Q2) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: 1.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • Looking back at Thursday’s close, ASML Holdings, PayPal, Amazon and Tesla were among the best performing major tech stocks. Sector wise, healthcare (+1.69%), real estate (+0.95%) and information technology (+0.75%) were among the best performers. https://t.co/PNJHY4zOJl
  • The Japanese Yen may rise as retail investors increase their long exposure in pairs like USD/JPY and EUR/JPY. Will these pairs turn lower? What are key levels to watch for? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/PqNahX71oF https://t.co/sram2zUkpW
  • Might the #Drought21 in Western US complicate the transitory #inflation outlook from the #Fed? Would you believe there is an index that tracks California spot water prices? - (Nasdaq Veles CA Water Index) NQH20 It's hovering at record highs Closely tracking US core CPI (M/M) https://t.co/NkebACsbnA
  • 🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (MAY) Actual: 58.6 Previous: 58.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • Natural gas spot prices have been on the rise, recapturing a key trendline, following the EIA’s Short-Term Energy Outlook. Where can prices head from here? Find out from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/tuDHScDTEN https://t.co/VMB6mKdIXm
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 Business NZ PMI (MAY) due at 22:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 58.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-10
  • US Senators' deal rumored to cost $1.2 trillion over 8 years - BBG $USD
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rises as Post-CPI Bond Yield Drop Drags US Dollar

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rises as Post-CPI Bond Yield Drop Drags US Dollar

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, US CPI, ECB, Volatility -Talking Points

  • S&P 500 sees a new record-high close following a better-than-expected CPI print
  • Asia-Pacific markets likely to see upbeat trading given lack of market volatility
  • AUD/USD climbs above trendline resistance with a bullish SMA crossover in the works

Friday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Friday’s Asia-Pacific session looks on track for a higher open following an upbeat Wall Street trading session. Inflation in the United States rose above analysts’ expectations for May. The headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) crossed the wires at 0.6% , the highest print in more than ten years. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, CPI rose 5.0% versus an expected 4.7%. The S&P 500 closed at a fresh record high.

However, markets have been hyper focused on central bank policy. That said, core inflation – a measure that strips out volatile items such as food and energy – crossed the wires at 3.8%, beating the forecasted 3.4% figure, according to the DailyFX Economic calendar. Treasury yields rose in the immediate aftermath, but rate traders moved back into government bonds, pushing the 10-year yield to the lowest mark since early March.

That said, earlier this week, Australia’s consumer inflation expectations rose to 4.4% from 3.5% the prior month. The data represents a broader theme across markets as consumers face rising prices, driven by rising prices at the factory gate. Major building materials, including copper, iron ore, and lumber, have all seen significant gains through the pandemic. The risk-sensitive Australian Dollar climbed overnight after the sharp turnaround in Treasury yields dragged the US Dollar.

The European Central Bank’s (ECB) released its June policy decision last night, with the European central bank publishing a new round of Staff Economic Projections. However, EUR/USD was largely unfazed on the news. The lack of reaction to the ECB meeting and the US inflation figures is surprising, but traders may feel comfortable with the amount of risk exposure at current levels. It may also be that markets are now more confident in the Fed’s transitory outlook on inflationary pressures in the economy.

AUD/USD Technical Outlook:

AUD/USD rose above its 38.2% Fibonacci level overnight, jumping from the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Price appears to have made a decisive break above trendline resistance, an area that has been pressuring the currency pair through this week. A bullish crossover above the 20-day SMA from the rising 50-day SMA appears to be on the cards in the coming days. Moreover, MACD looks to be gearing up to move above its signal line, a bullish sign.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

audusd

Chart created with TradingView

Australian Dollar TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Fastest Expected Core Inflation Rate Since 1993
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Eyes Fastest Expected Core Inflation Rate Since 1993
2021-06-10 05:00:00
Natural Gas Forecast: EIA Storage Report in Focus After Bullish Export Outlook
Natural Gas Forecast: EIA Storage Report in Focus After Bullish Export Outlook
2021-06-10 01:00:00
Chinese Yuan Strengthens Versus US Dollar as New Yuan Loans, US Inflation Data Linger
Chinese Yuan Strengthens Versus US Dollar as New Yuan Loans, US Inflation Data Linger
2021-06-09 23:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/AUD, GBP/CAD, GBP/NZD Rates
2021-06-09 22:50:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish