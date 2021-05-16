AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD May Struggle if Dovish ECB Talks Numb Data Reactions
2021-05-16 03:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI Crude Oil Technical Forecast – Channel Meets Big Resistance
2021-05-15 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound Bolsters Risk Appetite
2021-05-17 01:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Bitcoin, US Dollar, Still Dovish Fed, FOMC Minutes
2021-05-16 20:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Bulls Fire- XAU/USD Major Breakout Awaits?
2021-05-16 00:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Outlook Throttled by Both Risk Rebound and Curbed Inflation Concerns
2021-05-17 00:00:00
Weekly British Pound Technical Forecast: Bullish Technicals Overcoming Bearish Seasonality
2021-05-16 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Hinges on Treasury Yield Volatility
2021-05-14 23:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Index Eyes Retail Sales Data, Yields
2021-05-13 22:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (APR) Actual: 4.8% Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 House Price Index YoY (APR) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 4.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-17
  • Wall Street stocks closed broadly higher, setting a positive tone for Asia-Pacific markets at the weekly open. April retail sales growth fell short of expectations, cooling fears about tapering Fed stimulus. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/17/Dow-Jones-Hang-Seng-ASX-200-Outlook-Tech-Rebound-Bolsters-Risk-Appetite.html https://t.co/nPgJAQVSzh
  • *Reminder: Weekly Strategy Webinar tomorrow morning at 8:30AM EST (12:30 GMT) on DailyFX!! - https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (APR) Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.1% Previous: 1.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-16
  • 🇯🇵 PPI MoM (APR) Actual: 0.7% Expected: 0.5% Previous: 0.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-16
  • 🇯🇵 PPI YoY (APR) Actual: 3.6% Expected: 3.1% Previous: 1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-16
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/Yo3MIcZ40C
  • 8 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 83.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Energy (+2.62%), materials (+2.57%) and financials (+2.20%) were among the best performers, while communication services (-2.01%) trailed behind. https://t.co/N92M1qPfCX
  • RT @Fxhedgers: MUSK DOESN’T DENY THAT TESLA SOLD ALL THEIR BITCOIN HOLDINGS - TWEET
AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves

AUD/USD Eyes Chinese Economic Data as Sentiment Cautiously Improves

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Wall Street, Treasury Yields, AUD/USD, China, Economic Data - Talking Points

  • Asia-Pacific markets aiming higher after a volatile week
  • Sentiment may shift on upcoming Chinese economic data
  • AUD/USD looks up after bouncing from support last week

Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook

Asia-Pacific markets will start the week with a slate of economic data releases out of China, including statistics on house prices, fixed asset investment, industrial production, retail sales, and unemployment. These reports have market-moving potential and will provide traders the latest snapshot of the world’s second-largest economy.

Sentiment also appears to be improving following last week’s inflation-inspired market selloff when US consumer price inflation (CPI) data caused markets to fear a sooner-than-expected hawkish policy turn from the Federal Reserve. That nudged rates traders to sell Treasuries, causing yields to increase. The benchmark 10-year yield rose to its highest level since early April before turning lower into the weekend. A lackluster US retail sales figure also calmed worries about imminent tapering of stimulus.

Government bond yields will remain a focus for traders this week, with the Treasury market in focus as a proxy gauge for broader sentiment. Outsized up- or down-side deviations from baseline forecasts for Monday’s Chinese economic data may very well define the risk on/off backdrop. The Australian Dollar is a prime candidate to react to this data flow given its home country’s trading relationship with the Asia-Pacific economic powerhouse.

Indeed, China is Australia’s primary trading partner, and looks its behemoth mining sector for key commodities including iron ore and coal. The relationship has been complicated by spat between Beijing and Canberra recently, pushing the Chinese government to bolster and diversify its supply chain. However, that process may take years – if not decades – to complete. With that in mind, the Australian Dollar ought to remain sensitive to data shaping the Chinese economic outlook.

Economic Calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

AUD/USD Technical Breakdown

AUD/USD is off to a rather quiet start this week, hovering around 0.7780. Last week, the currency pair found support near the 50- and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA), but now faces a level of prior resistance at the 0.78 level. A break above that would put the recent swing high at 0.7848 into focus. To the downside, AUD/USD will look at prior levels of resistance to turn into possible support at 0.7750. Below that brings the 50- and 100-day SMAs come back into view.

AUD/USD Daily Chart

AUDUSD

Chart created with TradingView

AUD/USD TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD Shrug off a Higher US Retail Sales Outcome?
2021-05-14 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
Crude Oil Prices May Fall as US Retail Sales Data Shapes Fed Outlook
2021-05-14 04:00:00
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
NZD/USD Rises After Rate Bets Ease, Business NZ PMI in Focus
2021-05-13 23:00:00
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
Crude Oil Prices at Risk if US PPI Data Echoes the Consumer Inflation Beat
2021-05-13 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Mixed