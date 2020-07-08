AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
Major FX Pairs: Bullish or Bearish as USD Sets Up Camp on the Range
2020-07-07 18:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Crude Oil Technical Forecast 3Q-2020: Range Potential in Focus
2020-07-05 00:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar Outlook: Positioning Bets
2020-07-08 03:00:00
Nasdaq 100 & Dow Jones Forecast: Are Stocks in for Another Leg Higher?
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU Breakout Takes Out 1800 - Fresh 8-Year Highs
2020-07-08 18:43:00
Gold Price Rally Continues Unchecked, XAU/USD Prints a Fresh 8-Year High
2020-07-08 09:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Price Outlook: US Dollar Tests Support as EUR, GBP, CAD Spike
2020-07-08 20:40:00
GBP/USD Outlook Brighter, EUR/GBP Dimmer After UK Mini Budget
2020-07-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/JPY for the first time since Jun 10, 2020 when USD/JPY traded near 106.92.
2020-07-07 14:23:00
Technical Trade Levels: Dollar, EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2020-07-06 15:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Machinery Orders YoY (MAY) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Expected: -17.1% Previous: -17.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (04/JUL) due at 23:50 GMT (15min) Previous: ¥174.6B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-07-08
  • The Dow Jones could fall based on positioning signals, will the growth-linked Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar follow? If so, what are the technical barriers ahead? Find out from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/yJrlR5C00P https://t.co/oR1TuteaqH
  • #AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/asia_am_briefing/2020/07/08/AUD-Braces-for-China-CPI-Amid-Strained-Sino-Australian-Relations.html
  • The Canadian Dollar has held onto gains that have developed since financial markets crashing out in March, and may now be poised to build on said gains. Get your $USDCAD market update from @CVecchioFX here: https://t.co/7TEDki01d9 https://t.co/DkCllzw9JG
  • Texas virus cases increase 4.7% vs prior 4% 7-day average - BBG
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN +1.81% #BITCOINCASH +2.82% #ETHEREUM +3.56% #RIPPLE +10.13% #LITECOIN +4.43%
  • AUD/USD: From a trading standpoint, be on the lookout for downside exhaustion ahead of the monthly open with a breach above 7042 needed to mark resumption of the broader uptrend.Get your $AUDUSD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/cAZHl3PoMd https://t.co/wgjCEGrbLb
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.67% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.54% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.50% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.46% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Pkv7QNL5hT
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.61% Gold: 0.73% Oil - US Crude: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Gx8pgWtlbm
AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations

AUD Braces for China CPI Amid Strained Sino-Australian Relations

2020-07-08 23:00:00
Dimitri Zabelin, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar, China CPI, AUD/USD Analysis, Sino-Australia Relations – TALKING POINTS

  • Stocks on Wall Street prospered with crude oil, petroleum-linked NOK. USD, JPY hammered
  • Australian Dollar closely watching Chinese CPI data as Sino-Australia relations deteriorate
  • AUD/USD retest of multi-month swing-high with follow-through may inspire a buying spree

Wall Street trade ended on an upbeat note with the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq equity indices closing 0.68, 0.78 and 1.44 percent higher, respectively. Technology-leaning sectors were the session’s biggest winner across all three benchmarks. This might help explain why the tech-leaning Nasdaq was the index with the most gains amongst its peers.

The risk-on tilt in market mood was also reflected in commodity-markets where WTI and Brent saw 0.69 and 0.46 percent gains, respectively. Spot gold prices were up a little over 0.80 percent for the day. In currency markets, the petroleum-linked Norwegian Krone and its commodity-linked peer the Swedish Krona were the session’s winners.

The anti-risk Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc along with the haven-linked US Dollar were hammered on the other hand. The pivot away from more liquid assets to higher-beta – and comparatively less liquid – FX reinforces the notion that investors were feeling optimistic. Credit spreads on investment-grade corporate debt also narrowed while 10-year Treasury yields rose over two percent.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Dimitri Zabelin
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The source of optimism in financial markets was unclear, as no particular data point or political development registered as a clear catalyst. Hope about another stimulus package in July could be buttressing sentiment with an underlying belief that easy credit access will continue to provide liquidity as long as the coronavirus poses a significant threat to economic activity.

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific Trading Session

Thursday’s Asia-Pacific trading session will have Chinese CPI data as the main known event risk. Investors may be hesitant to commit significant amounts of capital prior to the statistics’ release, and may therefore cause AUD crosses to trade in a narrow range leading up to the time of publication. On a year-on-year basis, economists are expecting a 2.5 percent reading for June, slightly above the prior 2.4 percent print.

As Australia’s largest trading partner, economic reverberations in China have frequently impacted the commodity-linked Aussie. AUD is also caught in the line of fire between Beijing and Canberra as bilateral tensions mount over the latter’s call for an independent investigation into the handling of the coronavirus. China has responded with economic means and threats to diversify their imports of iron ore, Australia’s primary export to the Asian giant.

AUD/USD Analysis

AUD/USD has been trading sideways since early-June after failing to break above a ceiling at 0.7018 and resisting to retest the multi-week swing-low at 0.6642. The pair is timidly climbing towards what could be trend-defining resistance again with expectations that a break above it with follow-through could inspire additional buyers to enter the market.

AUD/USD – Daily Chart

Chart showing AUD/USD

AUD/USD chart created using TradingView

On the other hand, if AUD/USD fails to break above it again, it will likely reinforce the narrative that traders are being gripped by indecision given the uncertainty of the fundamental circumstances. As such, if they begin to believe that gains above 0.7018 are out of reach – for now, at least – then traders may start to reposition their trades to profit from a potential pullback.

--- Written by Dimitri Zabelin, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Dimitri, use the comments section below or @ZabelinDimitriTwitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
Gold Prices Aim Above $1800 After Chart Barrier Breach
2020-07-08 06:00:00
AUD/JPY May Extend Losses as Growing Virus Cases Sour Risk Appetite
AUD/JPY May Extend Losses as Growing Virus Cases Sour Risk Appetite
2020-07-07 23:00:00
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally to be Short Lived
Dollar vs Mexican Peso Price Outlook: USD/MXN Rally to be Short Lived
2020-07-07 15:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower as Covid-19 Fears Reemerge
2020-07-07 06:39:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.