US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Euro Forecast: More Gains on Way for EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF?
2020-03-29 00:00:00
2020-03-29 00:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Oil Price Outlook: Crude Collapses into Downtrend Support / 18yr Low
2020-03-29 03:00:00
2020-03-29 03:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Dow Jones and FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-03-29 12:00:00
2020-03-29 12:00:00
US Dollar Sinks. Gold Prices, Wall Street Soar on Stimulus. Bottom Found?
2020-03-29 16:00:00
Gold Prices May Drop as Liquidation Strikes Global Markets Anew
2020-03-28 18:00:00
2020-03-28 18:00:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2020-03-28 21:00:00
2020-03-28 21:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE 100 Trimming Wild Gains
2020-03-27 09:33:00
2020-03-27 09:33:00
Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade
2020-03-29 20:30:00
2020-03-29 20:30:00
Japanese Yen (JPY) Outlook: USD/JPY Poised For a Breakout
2020-03-28 15:00:00
2020-03-28 15:00:00
  While Sino-US trade jitters are temporarily abating, China-Swedish trade tensions are rising as a part of a political contagion of growing economic hostilities between nations across the world.
  Strong risk-off tilt to start a new trading week $USD & $JPY noticeably higher as #CrudeOil continues to capitulate
  LIVE NOW: In this session, Strategist @DavidJSong will discuss trading strategies for the top event risk in the week ahead.
  Market update: #JPY a little over 0.5% higher vs #SEK #AUD and #CAD
  Trump says the peak on the death rate from the coronavirus will likely hit in 2 weeks. He added that virus guidelines will be extended to April 30
  US equity futures down 2.2% at the open #Coronavirus
  Trump: We are unleashing every tool in our nation's vast arsenal: economic, medical, scientific...Military is working "very very hard with all of them"
  Trump: This [virus] is a "tough one" because it spreads so quickly like nothing we've ever seen
  LIVE IN 30 MIN: In this session, Strategist @DavidJSong will discuss trading strategies for the top event risk in the week ahead.
  Trump: [coronavirus] vaccines are moving along very rapidly
Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade

Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade

2020-03-29 20:30:00
Daniel Dubrovsky, Analyst
Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Japanese Yen, US Dollar – Asia Pacific Market Open

  • Australian Dollar may fall as week gets going, but AUD/USD uptrend holds
  • Weekend futures hint a “risk-off” tilt that may benefit the Yen and US Dollar
  • Markets may have priced in stimulus bill, US virus deaths may surpass 200k

Australian Dollar May Fall as Japanese Yen and US Dollar Gain Ahead

The “growth-linked” Australian Dollar may wilt as the “anti-risk” Japanese Yen and similarly-behaving US Dollar gain as the new week gets underway. Weekend Wall Street futures – courtesy of IG – showed the Dow Jones Industrial Average down almost one percent heading into Monday’s Asia Pacific trading session. This also follows a rather pessimistic North American trading session when last week wrapped up.

On Friday, the Dow Jones and S&P 500 closed -4.06% and -3.37% to the downside. This is despite the US passing a US$2 trillion fiscal stimulus package to support an economy that is being battered by the coronavirus outbreak. This might have been due to markets already pricing in the bill’s passage, leaving no surprise when President Donald Trump signed it into law.

Equities declined into Friday’s close as the Federal Reserve announced it would lower the daily pace of Treasury purchases to $60b from $75b on April 2-3. This would represent a slight reduction in future liquidity conditions. Although keep in mind that the central bank is currently conducting an open-ended quantitative easing program.

Over the weekend Anthony Fauci – Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – said that deaths from COVID-19 could reach 200,000 in the US. Spain also reported a record 838 coronavirus deaths over the course of 24 hours. Meanwhile fatalities from the virus in Italy surpassed 10,000 though deaths slowed for two consecutive days.

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis

AUD/USD continues to trade with an upside technical bias. This followed the Australian Dollar breaking above “outer” resistance on the 4-hour chart below. Shifting to a bearish outlook entails taking out near term rising support which was established when prices bottomed on March 19. Otherwise AUD/USD could be looking to retest lows from February 2009 at 0.6249.

AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart

Australian Dollar May Wilt as Yen and US Dollar Rise in Asia Trade

Chart Created Using TradingView

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Currency Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @ddubrovskyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

