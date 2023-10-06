Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Outlook: NFP to Revive EURUSD Downtrend?
2023-10-06 10:16:10
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: Brent, WTI Prices Plunge after Weaker US Demand
2023-10-05 11:17:34
Asia Day Ahead: STI at Key Support, Natural Gas Touches Eight-Month High
2023-10-05 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Dax Fail to Extend Wednesday’s Bounce, but Nasdaq 100 Holds above Support
2023-10-05 09:30:41
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
September Jobs Report: Payrolls at 336,000; Gold and US Dollar Go Their Own Way
2023-10-06 12:40:00
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Sterling Brushes Off PMI Data and Eyes Recovery
2023-10-05 16:08:34
US Dollar Showing Tentative Signs of Fatigue: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2023-10-05 06:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 6h
Last updated: Oct 6, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Short USD/JPY: A Reprieve in the DXY Rally and FX Intervention by the BoJ
2023-10-06 19:00:08
Japanese Yen Latest: NFPs to Send USD/JPY Lower or Will the BoJ Need to Intervene?
2023-10-06 08:00:37
Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?

Q4 Outlook on Crude Oil Prices | Will They Reach $100 per Barrel?

DailyFX, Research

Brace yourself as OPEC slashes production until 2024, leading experts to believe oil could surge to a staggering $100 per barrel! Uncover the gripping details of the tight US oil market, where dwindling drilling rigs are driving prices even higher.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

The US Dollar Remains Strong For Now, Care Needed for USD/JPY
2023-10-06 21:56:54
The US Dollar Remains Strong For Now, Care Needed for USD/JPY
2023-10-06 21:56:54
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
Gold and Silver Prices Continue to Reinforce Key Support Levels After Pronounced Losses
2023-10-06 05:00:00
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
Euro 2-Day Rally Sees Retail Bets Become Slightly More Bearish, Will EUR/USD Rise?
2023-10-05 23:00:00
US Treasury Yields Take a Breather as Markets Brace for NFP
2023-10-05 14:56:54
US Treasury Yields Take a Breather as Markets Brace for NFP
2023-10-05 14:56:54
