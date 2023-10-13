Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation

 Skip to Content
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Post-CPI Rally May Reverse, EUR/USD Creeping Higher
2023-10-13 08:00:45
Euro Plunges After US CPI Data, Leaving EUR/USD at Risk Amid More Bullish Retail Bets
2023-10-12 23:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Is the Rebound in Crude Oil Over? Natural Gas Holds Gains After Bullish Break
2023-10-13 02:59:00
Crude Oil Gaps Lower as Stockpiles Build and Fed in Focus Ahead of US CPI. Lower WTI?
2023-10-12 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 in Strong Form, but CAC40 sees More Muted Gains
2023-10-12 09:30:00
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.
2023-10-10 18:23:54
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold and Silver Prices Head for Strong Finish this Week but Bearish Trends Remain
2023-10-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Bearish Winds Prevail but Turnaround Nears, XAU/USD Levels
2023-10-12 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Cable at the Mercy of the Dollar, UK jobs and Inflation Data Next
2023-10-13 09:39:51
Mixed US CPI Data as Core Inflation Falls to 2 Year Lows, DXY Rises and GBP/USD Slides
2023-10-12 13:10:50
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 2h
Last updated: Oct 13, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: Yen Wary on US CPI Forecasts
2023-10-12 07:59:00
US Dollar Slides on Fed Tilt but CPI Fears Linger. Will Treasury Yields Go Lower?
2023-10-12 00:30:00
Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation

Gold, Oil Surge Ahead of a Weekend Fraught with Potential Conflict Escalation

