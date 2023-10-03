British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains Pressured

British Pound, GBP/USD, GBP/JPY – Technical Update:

The British Pound is appearing more vulnerable

GBP/USD downtrend faces next support point

GBP/JPY Bearish Death Cross is now in focus

The British Pound appears to be increasingly vulnerable against the US Dollar and Japanese Yen from a technical perspective. On the daily chart below, GBP/USD has continued making downside progress in the aftermath of a bearish Head & Shoulders chart formation. Now, recent losses have brought the exchange rate to the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 1.209.

There is a positive RSI divergence, which shows that downside momentum is fading. That can at times precede a turn lower. But, the 20- and 50-day moving averages remain sloping lower. These may hold as resistance, maintaining the broader downside focus. Further losses place the focus on the March low of 1.1804.

GBP/USD – Daily Chart

The Japanese Yen has been slightly more resilient to the British Pound compared to the US Dollar. GBP/JPY remains idling above the 180.84 support point that has been holding up since September. But, a Bearish Death Cross recently formed between the 20- and 50-day moving averages. This could spell further trouble for the exchange rate.

A breakout lower offers a stronger bearish technical bias, exposing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 179.35. Below that is the 38.2% point of 174.77. Meanwhile, immediate resistance are the near-term moving averages. Breaking above would offer a neutral bias, placing the focus on the August peak of 186.76.

GBP/JPY – Daily Chart

--- Written by Daniel Dubrovsky, Senior Strategist for DailyFX.com