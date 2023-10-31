 Skip to Content
USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.

USD/JPY Client Positioning

Number of traders net-short has increased by 0.04% from last week.

SYMBOLTRADING BIASNET-LONG%NET-SHORT%CHANGE IN LONGSCHANGE IN SHORTSCHANGE IN OI
USD/JPYBULLISH12.32%87.68%

-27.42% Daily

-13.62% Weekly

9.95% Daily

0.04% Weekly

3.39% Daily

-1.87% Weekly

USD/JPY Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -24% 15% 8%
Weekly -12% 6% 3%
What could changes and extremes in retail trading signal for the market?
Get My Guide

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 12.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10. The number of traders net-long is 27.42% lower than yesterday and 13.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.95% higher than yesterday and 0.04% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

