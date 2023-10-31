USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 0.04% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|USD/JPY
|BULLISH
|12.32%
|87.68%
-27.42% Daily
-13.62% Weekly
9.95% Daily
0.04% Weekly
3.39% Daily
-1.87% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-24%
|15%
|8%
|Weekly
|-12%
|6%
|3%
USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 12.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10. The number of traders net-long is 27.42% lower than yesterday and 13.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.95% higher than yesterday and 0.04% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.
Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.
