USD/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 0.04% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI USD/JPY BULLISH 12.32% 87.68% -27.42% Daily -13.62% Weekly 9.95% Daily 0.04% Weekly 3.39% Daily -1.87% Weekly

USD/JPY Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -24% 15% 8% Weekly -12% 6% 3%

USD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 12.32% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 7.11 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their least net-long USD/JPY since Oct 03 when USD/JPY traded near 149.10. The number of traders net-long is 27.42% lower than yesterday and 13.62% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.95% higher than yesterday and 0.04% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests USD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger USD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.