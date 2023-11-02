France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 12, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90.
Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.43% from last week.
|SYMBOL
|TRADING BIAS
|NET-LONG%
|NET-SHORT%
|CHANGE IN LONGS
|CHANGE IN SHORTS
|CHANGE IN OI
|France 40
|BULLISH
|47.01%
|52.99%
-25.03% Daily
-29.75% Weekly
29.10% Daily
50.43% Weekly
-3.62% Daily
-2.10% Weekly
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-25%
|29%
|-4%
|Weekly
|-30%
|50%
|-2%
France 40: Retail trader data shows 47.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 12 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90, price has moved 0.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.03% lower than yesterday and 29.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.10% higher than yesterday and 50.43% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.
Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 12, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.
