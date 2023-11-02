France 40 IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 12, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90.

Number of traders net-short has increased by 50.43% from last week.

SYMBOL TRADING BIAS NET-LONG% NET-SHORT% CHANGE IN LONGS CHANGE IN SHORTS CHANGE IN OI France 40 BULLISH 47.01% 52.99% -25.03% Daily -29.75% Weekly 29.10% Daily 50.43% Weekly -3.62% Daily -2.10% Weekly

France 40 Bullish Data provided by of clients are net long. of clients are net short.

Change in Longs Shorts OI Daily -25% 29% -4% Weekly -30% 50% -2%

France 40: Retail trader data shows 47.01% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.13 to 1. In fact, traders have remained net-short since Oct 12 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90, price has moved 0.50% lower since then. The number of traders net-long is 25.03% lower than yesterday and 29.75% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 29.10% higher than yesterday and 50.43% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests France 40 prices may continue to rise.

Our data shows traders are now net-short France 40 for the first time since Oct 12, 2023 when France 40 traded near 7,081.90. Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger France 40-bullish contrarian trading bias.