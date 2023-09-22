Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: Battling with the US Dollar, in Control of EUR/GBP
2023-09-21 10:30:22
US Dollar Gets a Boost from Optimistic Fed; EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2023-09-21 06:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: EIA Inventory Drawdowns add to Oil’s Bullish Outlook
2023-09-20 14:46:05
Crude Oil Prices Turn Lower, Bearish Engulfing Candlestick Pattern in Focus
2023-09-20 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
​​​​Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 all Fall Back after Hawkish Fed Decision
2023-09-21 10:00:00
US Indices Ahead of Fed Rate Decision: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Price Setups
2023-09-20 03:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Extend Losses in the Aftermath of the Fed, XAU/USD Upside Bets Grow
2023-09-21 23:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Bounces as the Dollar Index (DXY) Rally Stalls at Key Resistance
2023-09-21 14:55:32
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
2023-09-22 08:08:57
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?
2023-09-22 11:00:43
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
2023-09-22 03:00:00
More View More
Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?

Where to next for USD/JPY, GBP/JPY and GBP/USD following BOE and BOJ rate decisions?

IG, Sponsored Content

Share:

What's on this page

Article written by Axel Rudolph, Senior Market Analyst at IG

USD/JPY puts pressure on its 10-month high

There is no stopping USD/JPY’s advance as the US dollar is on track for its tenth consecutive week of gains amid the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) hawkish pause while the Bank of Japan (BOJ) rigorously holds onto its dovish stance. The central bank stuck to its short-term interest rate at -0.1% and that of the 10-year bond yields at around 0% at this morning’s monetary policy meeting.

USD/JPY is fast approaching its 10-month high at ¥148.46, made on Thursday. A rise above this level would put the ¥150.00 region back on the cards, around which the BOJ may intervene, though.

Immediate upside pressure will be maintained while USD/JPY stays above its July-to-September uptrend line at ¥147.51 and Thursday’s low at ¥147.33. While this minor support area underpins, the July to September uptrend remains intact.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

Source: IG

Japanese CPI data and the BoJ decision earlier this morning sees USD/JPY trade higher. Find out what else affects this unique currency pair in the comprehensive guide below:

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by IG
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

GBP/JPY tries to recover from six-week lows

GBP/JPY accelerated to the downside as the BOE kept its rates steady at Thursday’s monetary policy meeting and hit a six-week low at ¥180.81, close to the August low at ¥180.46.

On Friday the cross is trying to bounce off the ¥180.81 low as the BOJ also kept its rates unchanged and reiterated its dovish stance while the annual inflation rate in Japan edged down to 3.2% in August, its lowest in three months.

Good resistance can be spotted between the mid-September low at ¥182.52 and the 55-day simple moving average (SMA) at ¥183.04.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

Source: IG

Discover the #1 mistake traders make and avoid it! Read the findings of our analysis into thousands of live trades below:

Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by IG
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

GBP/USD trades in six-month lows

Following the Bank of England’s (BOE) decision to keep rates steady at 5.25% the British pound continued its descent to six month lows versus the greenback.

A fall through Thursday’s $1.2235 low would target the mid-March high and 24 March low at $1.2004 to $1.2191.

Minor resistance now sits at the $1.2309 May low and significantly further up along the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $1.2435. While remaining below it, the bearish trend stays firmly entrenched.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

Source: IG

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
Sterling Slump Continues after Disappointing UK Retail Sales
2023-09-22 08:08:57
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
Japanese Yen Tumbles as BOJ Maintains Status Quo: USD/JPY Eyes 150
2023-09-22 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan May Rock the Boat for USD/JPY. How?
Japanese Yen Forecast: Bank of Japan May Rock the Boat for USD/JPY. How?
2023-09-21 17:30:00
SARB MPC Meeting Review and Rand Price Outlook
SARB MPC Meeting Review and Rand Price Outlook
2023-09-21 14:09:18
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023
GBP/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 33m
Last updated: Sep 22, 2023