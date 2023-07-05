 Skip to Content
News
Gold Price Steadies with US Dollar Sidelined but an RBA Pause Sinks AUD/USD
2023-07-04 06:30:00
Euro Ahead of US Jobs Data: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/GBP Price Setups
2023-07-04 03:00:00
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI and Brent Trickle Higher as OPEC Seminar in Vienna Kicks Off
2023-07-05 13:00:29
Crude Oil Range Bound Ahead of OPEC+ Gathering and FOMC Minutes
2023-07-05 06:00:00
News
Asia Day Ahead: Focus on FOMC Minutes as US Markets Reopen After Holiday
2023-07-05 02:00:00
Dow & Nasdaq 100 return to recent highs, while Nikkei 225 drops back
2023-07-04 09:15:48
News
Gold Price Outlook: Technical Levels for Gold and Silver Analysed
2023-07-05 10:39:12
Gold Price Recovery Continues with the 100-Day MA Up Ahead
2023-07-04 14:13:57
News
GBP/USD Pulls Back as Markets Look for Next Fed Rate Steer
2023-07-05 11:30:13
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Gears Up for Big Data Tomorrow
2023-07-04 07:55:49
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen
2023-07-05 14:37:47
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY Price Forecast: Intervention Concerns Provide Optimism for Yen Bulls
2023-07-04 10:00:57
USD/JPY Price Outlook: Rising Japanese Wage Data Lifts the Yen

Richard Snow, Analyst
What's on this page

USD/JPY Analysis

Broadly Rising Wages Provides Big Boost for BoJ Policy Normalisation

In Japan, years of seemingly entrenched deflation has kept the Bank of Japan in defensive mode, hardly adjusting ultra loose monetary policy with the goal of achieving sustainable inflation and demand-led growth. One of the Bank’s recent criticisms of the relatively high inflation in Japan was born out of the finding that inflation have been the result of a supply-side issue (Covid lockdowns + fuel/gas crisis) instead of being the natural result of increased demand from consumers and businesses.

However, a report from Rengo - the nations umbrella trade union group – confirmed that the country’s fastest wage growth since 1993 was actually more widespread than many had thought. Wages observed within Rengo affiliated groups across Japan rose by an average of 3.5% at the beginning of the year, short of the 1993 print of 3.9%. More importantly, signs of broader wage pressures have been observed as small and medium enterprises (SMEs) saw their wage bill rise 3.23% meaning the wider job market is participating in the latest salary trend.

USD/JPY Technical Levels of Consideration

The 1-hour chart highlights the intra-day move lower as the news filtered through the headlines, where the yen appeared to claw back some of the ground it has lost, in this case, versus the US dollar.

USD/JPY 1-Hour Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Looking at the daily chart, USD/JPY appears to be building in multiple days of sideways trading which could signal bullish fatigue. This is particularly interesting considering bulls had lined up for a test of the 145 level, prior resistance in September and October 2022 and is the same level when Japanese officials intervened in the FX market to enhance the value of the yen to more beneficial levels.

After testing 145, the pair has failed to break and close above here, with a pullback potentially in the works. The MACD is on the verge of confirming a bearish crossover while the RSI appears moments away from confirming a return from overbought territory.

It’s important not to get too carried away as the uptrend remains strong and the BoJ will require a lot more evidence than one wage print to unwind years of supportive monetary policy. BoJ Governor Ueda referred to a scenario that would necessitate conversations of policy change being the potential for rising inflation in 2024 but stressed that those at the table would need to be confident in their forecast is such a scenario were to present itself. Support remains back at 142.25 should price action ease in the coming sessions.

USD/JPY Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

