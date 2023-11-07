Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Hikes Rates by 25bps, AUD/USD Slides Lower

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold Muted, Nasdaq 100, EUR/USD, GBP/USD Rip as US Yields Sink
2023-11-05 17:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Remains Vulnerable Below the 100-Day MA
2023-11-06 20:30:19
Oil Price Forecast: 100-Day MA Provides Support to WTI but Will it Last?
2023-11-01 16:18:41
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow & Nasdaq 100 Hold Firm while Nikkei 225 Drops Back​​​​
2023-11-07 10:30:34
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Oct 19, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,377.90.
2023-11-02 15:23:40
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Cools as Volatility Subsides, Oil Sinks on Grim Global Outlook
2023-11-07 12:14:43
Gold Price Forecast: $1980 Support Break Eyed, Do Bears Have the Momentum?
2023-11-06 18:23:48
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
GBP/USD Update: Cable Encounters Resistance Ahead of Q3 GDP Print
2023-11-06 15:04:01
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 Goes on Bullish Tear, USD/JPY Perks Up as US Yields Resume Rebound
2023-11-06 22:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: USD/JPY Slips but AUD/USD Breaks Out After Fed, NFP Ahead
2023-11-02 18:30:00
More View More
Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Hikes Rates by 25bps, AUD/USD Slides Lower

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Hikes Rates by 25bps, AUD/USD Slides Lower

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Australian Dollar (AUD/USD) Prices, Charts, and Analysis

Download our Free Q4 Australian Dollar Forecast:

AUD Forecast
AUD Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Get Your Free AUD Forecast
Get My Guide

The Reserve Bank of Australia hiked rates by 25 basis points earlier today, as the central bank continues to struggle with above-target inflation. The move, widely expected, saw the Official Cash Rate raised to 4.35%. The RBA has kept rates unchanged at the last four policy meetings. In the accompanying statement, RBA Governor Michele Bullock noted that while inflation has passed its peak, it is still ‘too high and proving more persistent than expected a few months ago.’ Ms. Bullock added,

‘While the central forecast is for CPI inflation to continue to decline, progress looks to be slower than earlier expected. CPI inflation is now expected to be around 3½percent by the end of 2024 and at the top of the target range of 2 to 3 percent by the end of 2025. The Board judged an increase in interest rates was warranted today to be more assured that inflation would return to target in a reasonable timeframe.‘

RBA Monetary Policy Statement

The Australian dollar fell against its US counterpart after the release, paring some of its recent gains. US Treasury yields picked up again overnight after last week’s sell-off, as traders look to this week’s USD112 billion of bond sales. Today USD48 billion of 3-year notes are up for sale, tomorrow USD40 billion of 10-year notes are on the block, while on Thursday USD24 billion of 30-year bonds will be up for grabs. It looks likely that traders are trying to force yields higher this week ahead of these sales.

image1.png

Learn How to Trade AUD/USD

How to Trade AUD/USD
How to Trade AUD/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade AUD/USD
Get My Guide

DailyFX Economic Calendar

The recent move higher in AUD/USD, on the back of a weaker US dollar and thoughts that the RBA would raise interest rates, pushed the pair away from a rough zone of prior trade between 0.6300 and 0.6500. The pair currently trade at 0.6425 and need to hold above the 50-day sma at 0.6393 and the 20-day sma at 0.6366 to continue last week’s bullish move.

AUD/USD Daily Price Chart – November 7, 2023

image2.png
AUD/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 20% -31% -1%
Weekly 0% -8% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the Australian Dollar – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Nasdaq 100 Goes on Bullish Tear, USD/JPY Perks Up as US Yields Resume Rebound
Nasdaq 100 Goes on Bullish Tear, USD/JPY Perks Up as US Yields Resume Rebound
2023-11-06 22:30:00
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
US Dollar Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD Muted as Bullish Momentum Wanes
2023-11-06 17:30:00
GBP/USD Update: Cable Encounters Resistance Ahead of Q3 GDP Print
GBP/USD Update: Cable Encounters Resistance Ahead of Q3 GDP Print
2023-11-06 15:04:01
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Is the Rand Rally Over?
2023-11-06 13:30:48
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 7, 2023