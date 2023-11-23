Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Update: German PMI Points Towards Shallow Downturn
2023-11-23 09:42:38
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD and EUR/GBP Leaking Lower Ahead of Thanksgiving Break
2023-11-22 11:04:51
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: OPEC Delays Meeting and EIA Storage Data Rises Again
2023-11-22 17:02:51
Oil Price Forecast: Recovery Continues as Expectations for OPEC Cuts Grow
2023-11-20 18:00:50
Wall Street
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nikkei 225 and CAC40 Continue to Make Gains
2023-11-21 10:00:13
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and Nikkei 225 Continue their Rally
2023-11-16 11:00:42
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Rejection at $2000 Level Leaves the Door Open for a Move Lower
2023-11-22 18:30:30
Gold (XAU/USD) Price Latest: Setting Up for the Next Leg Higher?
2023-11-21 13:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
UK Autumn Statement: Tax Cuts, Business Investment and Debt Reduction
2023-11-22 14:06:37
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near
2023-11-23 16:00:19
JPY Price Forecast: BoJ Hopeful for Softer USD
2023-11-22 12:30:53
More View More
Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near

Japanese Yen (JPY) Pares Some Losses As Key Inflation Data Near

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

Japanese Yen (JPY) Analysis and Charts

USDJPY retreat has slowed into the Thanksgiving Break

• Latest Fed Minutes were seen as hawkish

• Japanese inflation numbers come as BoJ policy is in focus

JPY Forecast
JPY Forecast
Recommended by David Cottle
Get Your Free JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

The Japanese Yen was very modestly higher against the United States Dollar as Thursday’s European afternoon wound down, with trade momentum predictably sapped by the US Thanksgiving holiday break. In some respects that break has come at an inopportune time for Dollar bulls. This week’s release of minutes from October’s Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting has been taken by the market as at least relatively hawkish, although whether or not they really were is perhaps debatable. For sure the central bank stands ready to raise rates again should inflation not continue to relax, but in this as elsewhere the minutes appeared to say little the Fed hasn’t said before.

In any case, the market reaction was to buy the Dollar against most things, and certainly against the Yen, with USD/JPY posting two straight days of gains. This may of course be only a temporary respite. The markets’ expectation is that inflation will continue to decelerate as a result of interest-rate rises already undertaken and that, not only will the Fed not increase rates again, it may indeed be in a position to cut them in the first half of next year.

This thesis is likely to undermine the Dollar for as long as it endures, with this week’s generally weaker run of US economic data only likely to underline it.

On the ‘JPY’ side of USD/JPY, the Japanese economy is also struggling. Tokyo downgraded its view on the country’s likely fortunes this week, the first such downgrade in ten months. The Japanese government feels that Japan’s post-Covid recovery is now ‘pausing’ with weak demand weighing on both capital spending and consumers’ mood. Hopes that the Bank of Japan might at last be ready to alter its unchanged and extremely accommodative monetary policy in the face of rising inflation have offered the Yen some rare domestic support. They may continue to do so. But news that Tokyo is worried about local demand conditions is bound to give traders some pause here.

Still, official Japanese inflation data are due later on Thursday, with the core rate expected to have ticked up to 3% in October, from 2.8% in September. An as-expected print could see USD/JPY lower, but holiday-thinned conditions could blunt any data impact.

Download our Complimentary USD/JPY Trading Guide

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY Technical Analysis

USD/JPY Daily Chart Compiled Usiing TradingView

USD/JPY has fallen this week out of the upward-trending trade band which had previously bounded the market since August 7 and which, in any case, was only an extension of the climbs seen since the start of this year. The Dollar showed clear signs of exhaustion in the 151.60 area, which has capped the pair twice in the past month and, probably not coincidentally, was also the peak of 2022. For now, that level continues to offer formidable resistance to Dollar bulls, with the former channel base at 150.76 offering a barrier below it. Before getting there, bulls will need to retake psychological resistance at 150.00, and there seems to be some sense that holiday-induced torpor is really all that’s stopping that, at least.

Slips will find support at Tuesday’s low of 147.103, ahead of the first Fibonacci retracement of this year’s overall rise. That comes in at 146.184 and has yet to face a serious test.

This looks like a market in which it might be best to trade very cautiously now, if at all pending a bit more clarity on both sides of the currency pair.

IG’s own sentiment data shows traders have mixed feelings about USD/JPY, as well they might given the uncertainties in the current fundamental picture. There is a bias towards being short at current levels, however.

USD/JPY Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 3% 5% 4%
Weekly 45% -8% 0%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

ZAR Breaking News: Rand Unmoved by SARB Pause
ZAR Breaking News: Rand Unmoved by SARB Pause
2023-11-23 14:25:25
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Boosted by Positive PMI Data
2023-11-23 13:00:04
EUR/USD Price Update: German PMI Points Towards Shallow Downturn
EUR/USD Price Update: German PMI Points Towards Shallow Downturn
2023-11-23 09:42:38
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Shakes Off Weak PMI’s
AUD Price Forecast: Aussie Dollar Shakes Off Weak PMI’s
2023-11-23 07:48:27
Advertisement

Rates

USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Nov 23, 2023