Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook – Different Set-Ups for EUR/USD and EUR/JPY
2023-08-10 00:30:00
Euro Outlook Improves on Bank Tax Clarity: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/AUD
2023-08-09 12:10:55
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Catapults to New Highs While the US Dollar Steadies Ahead of CPI. Higher WTI?
2023-08-10 05:00:00
Crude Oil on Course for a 7-Week Winning Streak as Retail Traders Remain Bearish
2023-08-09 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Move Higher in Early Trading
2023-08-09 09:30:30
​​​​FTSE 100, Dax and Dow Losses Stemmed for Now​​​​
2023-08-07 09:30:02
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
Gold Price Outlook at Risk as Markets Embrace Tighter Fed for Longer After US CPI
2023-08-10 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Asia Day Ahead: Subdued Start in Asia as Wall Street Rally Fizzles
2023-08-11 02:30:00
GBP/USD Hovers at Key Inflection Point Ahead of Inflation and GDP Data
2023-08-10 08:01:06
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?
2023-08-11 00:30:00
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
2023-08-10 15:30:01
More View More
Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?

Japanese Yen Dips with Treasury Yields Outpacing JGBs. Where to for USD/JPY?

Daniel McCarthy, Strategist

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, US Dollar, BoJ, Intervention, YCC, JGB, Yield Spreads, Daly - Talking Points

  • USD/JPY is eyeing new highs after stretching north this week
  • The BoJ is on traders’ minds, but intervention may not be seen
  • The Fed is forecast to be on hold, but if Treasury yields gain, will it boost USD/JPY?

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

The Japanese Yen has slid lower going into Friday’s session and with a holiday in Japan today, market conditions could get slippery should USD/JPY pierce above 145.00.

Such a move would mark a new 10-month peak and it was near these levels that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) initially intervened in the FX market, selling USD/JPY in September last year.

Of course, a lot has changed since then and while there has been some light jawboning from Japanese officials recently, the market is generally not anticipating physical intervention until the price moves toward 152.00, if at all. The November 2022 high was 151.95.

The BoJ adjusted its yield curve control (YCC) program at the end of last month and that saw the 10-year Japanese Government Bond (JGB) trade above 0.65% last week, the highest level since 2014. It has since moved back below 0.60%

However, the spread between 10-year Treasuries and JGBs continues to move in favour of the US Dollar as illustrated in the chart below.

USD/JPY AND YIELD SPREAD BETWEEN 10-YEAR TREASURIES AND JGBS

image1.png

Chart created in TradingView

Overnight saw Treasury yields tick higher after US CPI printed slightly below estimates with headline July CPI rising by 3.2% year-on-year to the end of July, rather than the 3.3% forecast.

Additionally, US weekly initial unemployment claims rose 21k to a 5-week peak of 248k, above the 230k anticipated.

This led markets to think that the Fed might turn more dovish than previously thought. These notions evaporated not long after the data when San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly reiterated her view that monetary policy would need to remain tight for some time.

The interest rate market is ascribing a very low probability of another rate hike by the Fed in this tightening cycle. They anticipate a rate cut by the middle of next year.

How to Trade USD/JPY
How to Trade USD/JPY
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
How to Trade USD/JPY
Get My Guide

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS SNAPSHOT

USD/JPY is bumping up against resistance ahead of 145.10 and a clean break above there could see some clear air for the currency pair. To read more about breakout trading, click on the banner below.

Resistance might be at the prior peaks of 148.85 and 151.95. On the downside, support may lie at the breakpoints of 142.25 and 141.95 ahead of the previous low near 141.50.

The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Recommended by Daniel McCarthy
The Fundamentals of Breakout Trading
Get My Guide
 image2.png

Chart created in TradingView

{{GUIDE|HOW_TO_TRADE_USDJPY}}

--- Written by Daniel McCarthy, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Daniel, use the comments section below or @DanMcCathyFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Gains; On-Target US CPI Has Markets Betting Rates Will Stay Put
EUR/USD Gains; On-Target US CPI Has Markets Betting Rates Will Stay Put
2023-08-10 17:30:45
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY Extend Gains for Fourth Consecutive Day. Where to Next?
2023-08-10 15:30:01
USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Moderately Higher US Inflation Sees USDZAR Ease
USD/ZAR Price Outlook: Moderately Higher US Inflation Sees USDZAR Ease
2023-08-10 14:42:44
Breaking News - US Dollar Slips After Inflation Data Miss Forecasts
Breaking News - US Dollar Slips After Inflation Data Miss Forecasts
2023-08-10 13:01:37
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023
USD/JPY
Bullish
Last updated: Aug 11, 2023