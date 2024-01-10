Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-01-10 18:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow and Nikkei 225 rally, but Hang Seng Slips Lower Again
2024-01-09 11:30:01
Equities Q1 Fundamental Outlook: Rate Cuts and Geopolitics in Focus
2024-01-07 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 14:41:08
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar, Yields Mixed Before US CPI, Setups on EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Nasdaq 100
2024-01-10 18:30:00
US Dollar (DXY) Latest: EUR/USD and GBP/USD on Hold Ahead of US CPI
2024-01-10 09:01:25
USD/JPY
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Falls Further On Weaker Wage Data, US CPI In Near-Term Focus
2024-01-10 16:30:36
Gold Price and USD/JPY Forecast: US Inflation Outcome to Drive Market Direction
2024-01-09 23:30:00
More View More
Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI

Gold, Silver Price Action Setups Ahead of US CPI

Richard Snow, Strategist

Share:

What's on this page

Gold, Silver Technical Analysis

Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

US Inflation Data Brings Real Interest Rates into Focus

The end of 2023 and the start of 2024 presents an environment that is broadly supportive of gold prices. Interest rates are expected to be cut back aggressively, as such, the US dollar and Treasury bond yields have been in broad decline. Since gold is a non-interest-bearing asset, it can often become more appealing during times when interest rates are falling (or expected to fall soon) as the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal declines.

The one issue here is if inflation sees further progress and interest rates remain well above 5%. Such a scenario would see real interest rates (nominal interest rate – inflation rate) rise and this can be bad for gold. On a broader macro level, this is why the unemployment rate is so important because a robust labour market fuels consumer spending leading to a situation where inflation struggles to reach 2% and interest rates need to stay higher for longer.

Gold Traders Patiently Await US CPI as Price Action Trickles Along

Gold has nestled its way to trendline support where it currently hovers ahead of tomorrow’s US inflation data. Not too far below support is the 50 simple moving average (SMA), followed by the $2010 marker but as things stand, gold respects the trendline acting as support.

Expectations are for core inflation to breach beneath the 4% mark (3.8%) while headline inflation is anticipated to rise slightly so the potential for a mixed print remains alive, although, it will take a lot to question the disinflation narrative currently underway. Therefore, a strong move higher in the dollar is unlikely, meaning gold could see a lift off of support in the absence of any surprises. One potential risk to a move higher from here is the reluctance to trade higher over the last two days, evidenced by those upper wicks on the daily candle but CPI could provide the catalyst to overcome a prior lack of conviction.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Recommended by Richard Snow
The Fundamentals of Trend Trading
Get My Guide

Silver Technical Analysis: Bearish Pennant Hints at Lower Move

Silver trades below the 200 SMA and recent price action has formed a bearish pennant-like formation. Today’s daily close could be telling as it may reveal a breakdown of the pennant pattern, which typically suggests a bearish continuation. In search of greater conviction, a move below the $22.70 level could be assessed. Thereafter the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the major 2021 to 2022 decline becomes the next strong level of support ($22.35). Resistance appears at the 200 SMA, followed by the 50% Fib retracement at $23.83.

Silver (XAG/USD) Daily Chart

image2.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The chart weekly below reveals silver price trends through a long-term lens and also highlights the significance of the 38.2% Fib level over time as it has supported price action multiple times before

Silver (XAG/USD) Weekly Chart

image3.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
WTI, Brent Drop as Demand Concerns Outweigh Geopolitical Tensions
2024-01-08 17:11:49
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain
Gold Price Update: XAU/USD Testing Recent Lows, Geopolitical Tensions Remain
2024-01-08 10:14:45
Gold, Silver Q1 Technical Forecast: Price Action Setups for the Near Term
Gold, Silver Q1 Technical Forecast: Price Action Setups for the Near Term
2024-01-07 02:00:00
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
Crude Oil Q1 Technical Forecast: Broad Trading Range Looks Set to Stick
2024-01-06 15:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024
Silver
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Jan 10, 2024