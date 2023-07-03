XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
2023-06-30 09:38:06
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Australian Dollar Buoyed by Solid Data Locally and in China. Higher AUD/USD?
2023-07-03 06:00:00
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 make headway
2023-06-29 09:40:02
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Wall Street for the first time since Jun 02, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 33,756.10.
2023-06-28 16:23:27
Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus
2023-07-03 07:55:22
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Outlooks
2023-06-28 12:30:40
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
Japanese Yen is on the Slide as the Fed and Bank of Japan Return to their Corners
2023-06-30 06:00:00
More View More
XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus

XAU/USD Price Forecast: Quiet Start for Gold, Manufacturing PMI in Focus

Warren Venketas, Analyst
What's on this page

GOLD OUTLOOK & ANALYSIS

  • Upbeat dollar sets the tone for gold prices this Monday morning.
  • Gold markets seek guidance from US data as tentative Fed pricing endures.
  • $1900 could come under pressure once again.
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

XAU/USD FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Gold prices open the week relatively flat, marginally lower on the back of a stronger US dollar. Bullion remains at the mercy of US factors as last weeks core PCE deflator narrowly missed estimates. Since then, money market pricing (see table below) for the Fed’s future interest rate’s favors a 25bps hike with roughly 85% probability. There is still a possibility of an additional hike later in the year but at this point, markets are undecided.

FEDERAL RESERVE INTEREST RATE PROBABILITIES

image1.png

Source: Refinitiv

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

Clarity is needed which brings into focus this weeks economic data including Friday’s Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) report. For today, attention will be firmly set on the US ISM Manufacturing PMI release. Although not as significant as the Non-Manufacturing read (US is primarily a services driven economy), the manufacturing sector has been in contractionary territory since November 2022 and has not shown signs of improvement. Any slight uptick could buoy the greenback ahead of tomorrow’s Independence Day holiday that should keep volatility low before US markets re-open on Wednesday.

GOLD ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image2.png

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

GOLD PRICE DAILY CHART

image3.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

XAU/USD price actions shows the 1900.00 psychological support handle holding firm but with a hawkish Fed narrative gaining traction, strong US economic data this week could exacerbate this viewpoint and weigh negatively on gold prices short-term.

Resistance levels:

  • 1950.00
  • 1925.06

Support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently distinctly LONG on gold, with 72% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term cautious disposition.

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
Markets Q3 Outlook: Gold, Oil, S&P 500, US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Yen, AUD, BTC
2023-07-02 16:00:00
US Dollar Slides as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Comes Below Expectations
US Dollar Slides as Fed’s Favorite Inflation Gauge Comes Below Expectations
2023-06-30 13:00:00
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
Euro Breaking News: Core Inflation Rises in Europe, Headline Declines
2023-06-30 09:38:06
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
Japanese Yen Setups: USD/JPY Buoyed by US Data, GBP/JPY Wavers at Resistance
2023-06-29 18:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023
USDOLLAR
Last updated: Jul 3, 2023