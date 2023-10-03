USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Sinks to Key Resistance Zone

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-10-03 12:00:24
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Sinks to Support, Hangs on For Dear Life, EUR/GBP Stuck
2023-10-02 16:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Outlook: Brent Crude, WTI Take a Breather as USD Surges
2023-10-03 10:30:04
Crude Oil Vulnerable as Recent Drop Pushes Retail Traders to Build Upside Exposure
2023-10-02 23:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Signs of Strength in Nasdaq 100 but Dow and Dax Struggle to Make Progress
2023-10-03 09:30:34
S&P 500 & Dow Fall Below Key Support; Potential H&S in Nasdaq
2023-09-27 05:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-03 05:30:00
Gold Latest - XAU/USD Slump Continues as US Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2023-10-02 12:00:13
GBP/USD
Bearish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
British Pound Technical Outlook: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY May Fall as Sterling Remains Pressured
2023-10-03 00:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY on the Brink of Prior Intervention Level
2023-10-02 14:38:54
Asia Day Ahead: Gold at March 2023 low, USD/JPY Hovers Below Key 150.00 Level
2023-09-29 02:00:00
More View More
USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Sinks to Key Resistance Zone

USD/ZAR Price Forecast: Rand Sinks to Key Resistance Zone

Warren Venketas, Analyst

Share:

What's on this page

RAND TALKING POINTS & ANALYSIS

  • Hawkish Fed & poor local data weighs negatively on rand.
  • Fed’s Bostic in focus later today.
  • Possible ascending triangle breakout on USD/ZAR daily chart.

Trade Smarter - Sign up for the DailyFX Newsletter

Receive timely and compelling market commentary from the DailyFX team

Subscribe to Newsletter

USD/ZAR FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The South African rand steadily weakens against the USD on the back of poor local economic data and higher US Treasury yields. Yesterday’s ABSA Manufacturing PMI slumped to its lowest levels since July 2021 while the US reports surprised to the upside, highlighting the divergence between the two economies. Some hawkish guidance from Fed officials (Mester) earlier this morning (refer to economic calendar below) added to the restrictive monetary policy narrative but with Atlanta Fed Chief Raphael Bostic (known dove) to come, the less accommodative stance could be favored.

China’s National Day Golden Week will limit commodity trade and with China being a major partner with South Africa, the combination with a stronger dollar and weaker commodity prices have resulted in a softer rand.

Concerns around a global economic slowdown have favored the safe haven dollar particularly against Emerging Market currencies (EM’s) like the ZAR and if Treasury yields continue to stay elevated, the rand may suffer in line with this move.

USD/ZAR ECONOMIC CALENDAR (GMT +02:00)

image1.png

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

image2.png

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, TradingView

Daily USD/ZAR price action shows bulls testing the 19.3000 resistance handle for the third time since mid-August. This third touchpoint now forms a horizontal trendline resistance level now resembling a short-term ascending triangle. That being said, the longer-term rising wedge pattern (dashed black line) may hint at a brief upside rally after which we could see a pullback towards 19.0000 and beyond.

Introduction to Technical Analysis

Candlestick Patterns

Recommended by Warren Venketas

Start Course

Resistance levels:

  • 19.5000/Wedge Resistance

Support levels:

  • 19.3000
  • 19.0000
  • 18.7759/Wedge support/50-day MA (yellow)

Contact and followWarrenon Twitter:@WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Losses Mount, EUR/GBP Rejects Resistance
2023-10-03 12:00:24
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
GBP/USD Price Forecast: Pound Plunges Towards 1.20
2023-10-03 07:58:57
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
How Much More Downside in Gold/Silver? XAU/USD, XAG/USD Price Setups
2023-10-03 05:30:00
Australian Dollar Holds Losses After RBA Stands Pat; AUD/USD Tests Key Support
Australian Dollar Holds Losses After RBA Stands Pat; AUD/USD Tests Key Support
2023-10-03 03:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USDOLLAR
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
ZAR/JPY
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023
USD/ZAR
Clock icon 34m
Last updated: Oct 3, 2023