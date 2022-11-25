Pound Fundamental Forecast: Retailers Hope for Booster Black Friday Sales

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil (WTI) Whipsaws Around Key Level as Fundamental Drivers Clash
2022-11-25 09:15:27
Crude Oil Update: Brent Falls on Supposed Russian Oil Price Cap
2022-11-24 08:58:08
Wall Street
Bullish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Boosted by Weak US PMI’s
2022-11-23 16:41:49
US Equity Futures Supported by Earnings Despite Hawkish Fed
2022-11-22 17:00:09
Gold
Bearish
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold and Silver Technical Outlook: Range Play
2022-11-24 07:30:00
Gold’s Upside Potential Appears Limited Below $1750, FOMC Minutes Next
2022-11-23 13:30:12
GBP/USD
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
USD/JPY
Mixed
Last updated: Nov 25, 2022
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-11-25 15:00:00
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
More View More
Pound Fundamental Forecast: Retailers Hope for Booster Black Friday Sales

Pound Fundamental Forecast: Retailers Hope for Booster Black Friday Sales

Richard Snow, Analyst

Pound Sterling (GBP) Forecast:

  • Politics takes center stage as independent investigation launched into Deputy PM’s conduct
  • Black Friday Overshadowed by Cost-of-Living Crisis. UK inflation at 11.1% (Oct)
  • Major Risk Events: Jerome Powell speech, US PCE, NFP
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Richard Snow
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Politics Takes Center Stage Once More as Complaints Mount Against Deputy Prime Minister Raab

Rishi Sunak’s deputy has requested an independent investigation into complaints about his conduct during his time as foreign minister and justice minister and now a third complaint has been lodged. The prime minister will be the one to deliver the judgement whether Dominic Raab breached the ministerial code and thus far no timeline has been provided for the verdict. This latest issue adds to the negative publicity suffered by the Tory government since Liz Truss’ government embarked on a journey of fiscal adventurism, proposing to cut taxes and increase public borrowing which sent UK financial assets into meltdown.

Black Friday Overshadowed by Cost-of-Living Crisis

UK retailers are hoping that Black Friday shopping will boost spending ahead of the festive season during one of the worst cost of living crises the UK has seen in years. Research suggests that 8.7 billion pounds will be spent between the 25th and 28th of November, a rise of 0.8% year on year which, when adjusted for inflation, represents an uninspiring figure. Inflation remains at a 41 year high of 11.1%.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

image1.png

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

Major Risk events for the Week Ahead

Next week sees a distinct lack of UK specific data but there is plenty of high importance US data to get markets moving after the Thanksgiving weekend. On Wednesday we see the second estimate of Q3 GDP growth which is forecast to remain strong after a contraction in both Q1 and Q2. With the dollar driving major FX pairs like the pound, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak on Wednesday in his first speaking engagement since the November FOMC meeting. The jury is still out whether he will retain his hawkish ‘higher for longer’ messaging on inflation or whether he will side with the viewpoint of a, “substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate”.

Thursday sees a very important inflation print, the PCE data print after the 10th of November CPI version revealed cooler than expected inflation for October which started the current USD selloff. A similar PCE print favors further USD weakness as it serves as stronger evidence that inflation may have peaked. A print above forecast could come to the aid of the dollar but upside potential certainly appears more limited as the US 10 year treasury yield has declined significantly from the peak.

Friday rounds off the week with US non-farm payroll data which is expected to show an increase in employment by 208k for November. The NFP data comes after a number of tech company layoffs and generally easing employment via the employment section of the US household survey. Unemployment has also eased slightly to 3.7%.

image2.png
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Richard Snow
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
USD/JPY Rallies as the Dollar Index Arrests a Three-Day Slide
2022-11-25 13:31:26
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Rally Erases Policy Error Losses
2022-11-25 12:00:21
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Advances on German GDP and ECB Speakers
2022-11-25 10:28:46
ZAR Breaking News: SARB Hikes by 75 bps as Inflation Remains Too High
ZAR Breaking News: SARB Hikes by 75 bps as Inflation Remains Too High
2022-11-24 13:45:11
Advertisement