 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release
2023-12-15 13:00:30
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Oil Rises as OPEC+ Predicts Record Demand in 2024
2023-12-13 17:33:59
WTI Oil Continues to Weaken as COP28 Deal Fails to Find Consensus
2023-12-12 15:38:15
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, Nasdaq 100 and CAC40 all make Strong Gains
2023-12-14 11:00:48
Dow and Nasdaq 100 make Headway but Nikkei 225 Stumbles
2023-12-12 12:00:39
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Pivot Opens Pathway for New Fresh Record, XAU/USD Levels
2023-12-15 01:00:00
Fed Stays Put, Sees Three Rate Cuts in 2024; Gold Prices Soar as Yields Plunge
2023-12-13 19:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Cable on Track for Remarkable Recovery after Hawkish BoE Messaging
2023-12-15 08:11:17
Hawkish BoE Leaves Rates Unchanged – GBP/USD Breaks Above 1.2700
2023-12-14 12:29:09
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
FOMC Roundup: Dovish Fed Signals End to Hiking Cycle, Improves Risk Appetite
2023-12-14 10:14:03
More View More
Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release

Euro (EUR) Latest: EUR/USD Drifts After Weak PMI Data Release

Nick Cawley, Senior Strategist

Share:

EUR/USD Forecast - Prices, Charts, and Analysis

  • Euro Area business activity remains weak.
  • EUR/USD fails its first re-test of 1.1000
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Forex for Beginners
Forex for Beginners
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
How to Trade FX with Your Stock Trading Strategy
Recommended by Nick Cawley
FX Trading Starter Pack
Get My Guides

Most Read: ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises

The Euro Area economy continues to struggle and is set to enter a technical recession in the coming weeks. According to data provider HCOB, business activity in the Euro Area fell at a steeper rate in December, closing off a fourth quarter which has seen output fall at its fastest rate for 11 years barring only the early-2020 pandemic months.

Commenting on the data, Dr. Cyrus de la Rubia, HCOB chief economist said,

‘Once again, the figures paint a disheartening picture as the Eurozone economy fails to display any distinct signs of recovery. On the contrary, it has contracted for six straight months. The likelihood of the Eurozone being in a recession since the third quarter remains notably high.’

image1.png
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

Thursday’s ECB meeting saw the central bank push back against aggressive market pricing of nearly 150 basis points of rate cuts in 2024. President Lagarde said that rates would be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as possible to bring inflation back to target (2%), and that the governing council had not discussed any rate cut timetable. If the Euro Area falls into recession, as looks likely, and inflation continues to fall, the ECB may have to change tack on interest rates and start priming the market for a series of cuts next year. The financial markets are already pricing in the best part of five 25 basis point rate cuts in 2024.

image2.png

The ongoing weakness in the US dollar accelerated late Wednesday after Fed Chair Jerome Powell held rates steady for the third month in a row and gave a strong signal that interest rates would be cut in 2024. The Fed indicated that they could cut rates by 75 basis points next year, but this was seen by the market as lowly. After the FOMC press conference had ended, market expectations of US rate cuts for 2024 rose to 150 basis points, with the first 25bp cut seen in March. These expectations, and the selloff in US bond yields, caused the US dollar to fall further. EUR/USD touched 1.1009, just a few pips away from making a new four-month high, before ending the session just below 1.1000. Today’s PMI data will it harder for EUR/USD to make a confirmed break above 1.1000, especially if current ECB rate cut expectations become baked in.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

image3.png

Chart Using TradingView

IG retail trader data shows 37.02% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.70 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 19.69% lower than yesterday and 43.14% lower than last week, while the number of traders net-short is 17.74% higher than yesterday and 47.89% higher than last week.

To See What This Means for EUR/USD, Download the Full Report Below

EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -14% 9% -1%
Weekly -42% 39% -10%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Cable on Track for Remarkable Recovery after Hawkish BoE Messaging
Cable on Track for Remarkable Recovery after Hawkish BoE Messaging
2023-12-15 08:11:17
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
US Dollar Demolished by Fed’s Dovish Pivot, Tech Setups on EUR/USD and USD/JPY
2023-12-14 18:40:00
AUD Propped Up by Australian Robust Jobs Report & FOMC
AUD Propped Up by Australian Robust Jobs Report & FOMC
2023-12-14 15:28:36
ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises
ECB Keep Rates Steady with Tentative Inflation Downgrades, EUR/USD Rises
2023-12-14 13:57:48
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 41m
Last updated: Dec 15, 2023