British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely

 Skip to Content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
Select

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar Events

0

Notify me about

Live Webinar Events
Economic Calendar Events

H

High

M

Medium

L

Low
EUR/USD
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Update: IEA Lowers Demand Growth Estimate, Oil Recovery Slows
2024-02-15 19:30:00
Oil Attempts Recovery with Key Level in Sight
2024-02-08 17:00:43
Wall Street
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
FTSE 100 Recovers, while Dax and Dow make Further Gains
2024-02-16 12:00:00
FTSE 100 Lifted by CPI data, but Dax and Dow both Knocked Back by Stronger US Inflation Figures
2024-02-14 12:30:34
Gold
Bullish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Nudges Higher in Early Trade, Resistance Levels Near
2024-02-19 08:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely
2024-02-19 14:30:34
Markets Week Ahead: US Indices, Gold Recover Losses After US Inflation Fears
2024-02-18 18:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Gains on Hot US PPI but FX Intervention Chatter May Cap Upside
2024-02-16 16:20:00
More View More
British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely

British Pound Holds On Above $1.26, But Watch That Level Closely

David Cottle, Analyst

Share:

British Pound (GBP) Outlook, Charts, and Analysis

  • GBP/USD didn’t lose much when US PPI saw rate-cut expectations pushed back again
  • It has risen a little further in Monday’s European session, but bulls look cautious
  • Trendline support from 2022 is getting close

Download our complimentary guide to help your trade GBP/USD

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by David Cottle
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The British Pound has managed modest gains against the United States Dollar as a new trading week kicks off in Europe on Monday.

There’s a lack of important economic data points at either side of GBP/USD this week, a fact which may just play out in Sterling’s favor.

For all market-moving economic news and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

To be sure the Dollar got an across-board lift from numbers released late last week showing stubborn strength in US factory-gate prices. That was just the latest perky inflation print, adding to the markets’ growing impression that the Federal Reserve won’t be hurrying to cut borrowing costs. The Chicago Mercantile Exchange’s highly popular ‘Fedwatch’ tool finds no reduction fully priced until June now. Recall that a March move was thought possible as recently as the start of this year, so that’s quite a pushback.

Still, the Pound has its own interest-rate support, with the Bank of England also in no hurry to move. GBP/USD has clawed its way back above the $1.26 line which looks likely to be key to this week’s action.

There’s no first-tier UK data on tap this week, and the BoE doesn’t meet to set monetary policy again until February 1, so there’s a bit of a vacuum for the next few trading sessions. It’s likely to be filled by technical factors and broad Dollar moves, but, with Sterling hanging on at relatively elevated levels, that needn’t be bad news for GBP/USD bulls.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 16% 12% 14%
Weekly -4% -1% -3%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

GBP/USD Daily Chart Compiled Using TradingView

The pair remains confined to a trading band that has been in place since late November, between December 28’s high of 1.28197 and important retracement support at 1.24927. Within that band, Sterling bulls are defending the 1.26 psychological level with some vigor as they attempt to reclaim the sharp falls seen in early February. February 5’s top of 1.2640 provides near-term support and the recent peak of 1.27689 will beckon if the markets can manage to sustainably top that level.

To the downside, that retracement looks solid enough but it’s worth bearing in mind that trendline support from all the way back to September 2022 is now coming back into view. It’s below the market at 1.24569 at the moment, but it is getting closer with time. It’s hard to say what a test of that line might mean, but the market did bounce there quite significantly in late October, paving the way for the climb to December’s highs.

--By David Cottle for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

AUD/USD Outlook: AUD Lifted as Chinese Trade Resumes, RBA Minutes Next
AUD/USD Outlook: AUD Lifted as Chinese Trade Resumes, RBA Minutes Next
2024-02-19 12:35:45
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
US Dollar Forecast: Bullish Bias Prevails; Setups on EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2024-02-18 06:00:00
USD/JPY Gains on Hot US PPI but FX Intervention Chatter May Cap Upside
USD/JPY Gains on Hot US PPI but FX Intervention Chatter May Cap Upside
2024-02-16 16:20:00
UK Retail Sales Soar in January to Erase December Slump, GBP Unfazed
UK Retail Sales Soar in January to Erase December Slump, GBP Unfazed
2024-02-16 09:11:53
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Clock icon 1h
Last updated: Feb 19, 2024