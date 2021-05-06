News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trying to Stabilize, Levels & Lines to Watch
2021-05-06 13:00:00
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn Lower From Key Chart Barrier
2021-05-06 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI Peels Back from Year-to-Date Highs
2021-05-05 22:25:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and GBPUSD Staged for Breakouts but Where are the Sparks Before NFPs?
2021-05-06 04:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead: Reflation Trade Reignited
2021-05-05 21:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Latest - XAU/USD Trapped by Resistance, Will US NFPS Stoke a Move in US Treasury Yields?
2021-05-06 10:31:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fed Speak in Drivers Seat as Jobs Report Approaches
2021-05-06 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Bank of England Tapers QE, GBP/USD Jumps
2021-05-06 11:21:00
British Pound Aims Higher with BOE Stimulus Unwind in Focus
2021-05-06 07:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Rattles at Resistance: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2021-05-05 17:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Technical Outlook for USD Majors- NFPs Setups
2021-05-05 16:55:00
More View more
Breaking news

Bank of England Tapers QE Purchases, leaves Bank Rate & APF Target Unchanged

EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trying to Stabilize, Levels & Lines to Watch

EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trying to Stabilize, Levels & Lines to Watch

Paul Robinson, Strategist

EUR/USD Technical Outlook

  • EUR/USD holding proven support level
  • Pullback may be over, but hurdles yet to cross
Advertisement

EUR Technical Outlook: EUR/USD Trying to Stabilize, Levels & Lines to Watch

The Euro dipped a bit in recent trade, but as of yesterday it found support at a proven level just a tad beneath the 12000 level. This level has been in play as both support and resistance on several occasions for the past two months.

Given we are seeing EUR/USD hold and turn higher we will use 11985 as the floor; stay above on a daily closing basis and the short-term bias is neutral at worst to bullish. A daily close below support will be a warning that further weakness is on its way.

The 200-day, not in confluence with any highly noteworthy price levels will be next up as a possible level of support. But it would be the March 2020 trend-line (<11900) where focus would turn in the event of a breach of above noted support.

First up as resistance is the trend-line off the January high, and really given how close it is to significant resistance a break above the trend-line will only help the bullish case in a moderate manner. Just a bit shy of 12200 lies significant resistance in the form of several short-term swing highs dating to early December. In confluence with this is a slope from February 2020.

There was one attempt in late February to break above horizontal resistance, but EUR/USD violently rejected lower. This proceeded the sharp March decline. A daily close above 12190 should do the trick in getting the Euro to roll higher towards the January high at 12349 or better.

EUR/USD Daily chart

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD Chart by TradingView

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at @PaulRobinsonFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Imminent – XAU/USD Levels for NFP
2021-05-05 18:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis: Outlook Still Positive
2021-05-05 12:30:00
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY, USD/JPY Key Levels
2021-05-05 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Feast or Famine? Bulls Eye Resistance
2021-05-04 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish