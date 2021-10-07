Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Crude Oil Price Pullback, Putin to the Rescue
2021-10-07 11:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed
2021-10-07 21:30:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Caught Between US Dollar and Energy Gains, Where to From Here?
2021-10-07 02:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Central Bank Watch: BOE & ECB Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-10-07 17:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-10-07 15:40:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Bid as Debt Ceiling Fears Dissipate
2021-10-07 17:00:00
Oil Breaks Out Even as US Dollar Looks Higher – The Macro Setup
2021-10-07 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Dow Jones Outlook: Stocks Push Higher Following Jobless Claims, NFPs Eyed $DJI $DIA $ZB_F $ES_F Link: https://t.co/bj…
  • House Speaker Pelosi - Will give notice if members need to return early - Hopeful Senate will vote to raise debt ceiling - BBG
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUd00T https://t.co/vurHye0aAw
  • Certainly responsible for most - if not all - of the lift today. But is this full relief such that the S&P 500 continues to record highs or an expected outcome that has already run its course with Thursday's rally? I lean towards the latter. https://t.co/PqasbeoPu5
  • White House says President Biden will sign short-term debt ceiling deal - BBG
  • FINRA says it is examining services provided to SPACs - BBG
  • AUD/USD is consolidating after making a clean break above 0.7300. Resistance ahead around 0.7325 $AUDUSD https://t.co/cH8PaNX0Zg
  • Traders focus a lot of their energy on spotting the perfect time to enter a trade. While this is important, it is ultimately where traders choose to exit trades that will determine success. Learn about the three types of trading exit strategies here: https://t.co/muYkTNXH7s https://t.co/8jH6xzirHe
  • Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sets vote on the debt-limit deal for Thursday evening - BBG
  • Futures have their own set of characteristics and appeal to different types of traders and investors for a variety of reasons. Get your free trading guide and learn to trade the markets with futures here. Download your guide today!https://t.co/72oKM0kLHL https://t.co/Dy6ZZaTyrQ
Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

Australian Dollar Outlook:

  • AUD/USD rates remain in a symmetrical triangle that has been forming since early-May.
  • Meanwhile AUD/JPY rates have already traded higher through triangle resistance, suggesting that more gains may be ahead.
  • According to the IG Client Sentiment Index, both AUD/JPY and AUD/USD rates have bullish biases in the near-term.

The Worst Over?

It’s been a rough few weeks for the Australian Dollar, but the worst may be over. As commodity prices churn higher, the major commodity currencies have enjoyed a tailwind in recent days. And now that risk appetite is broadly improving as evidenced by gains in global equity markets, it may be the case that higher yielding, risk-sensitive currencies begin to benefit as well.

While both AUD/JPY and AUD/USD rates have been consolidating in triangles in recent weeks and months, technical evidence is accumulating that continued bullish trading may be ahead in stark contrast to seasonal tendencies.

AUD/USD RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to October 2021) (CHART 1)

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

In mid-September it was noted that “AUD/USD rates may be showing signs of basing after declining on a near-linear path for most of September.” The start of October has emboldened this narrative, with more evidence accumulating that the pair is starting to turn higher.

AUD/USD rates are above their daily 5-, 8-, 13-, and 21-EMA envelope, which is now in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD is nearing a turn higher above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics are rapidly climbing towards overbought territory. A move above 0.7350 would suggest that the multi-month consolidation has ended in favor of a bullish breakout.

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/USD RATE Forecast (October 7, 2021) (Chart 2)

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

AUD/USD: Retail trader data shows 52.42% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.10 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 0.72% lower than yesterday and 10.31% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 8.10% higher than yesterday and 24.42% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests AUD/USD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current AUD/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

AUD/JPY RATE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (March 2020 to October 2021) (CHART 3)

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

There are two different potential triangles in place for AUD/JPY rates, with support coming at August and September swing lows, and resistance measured from either (1) the late-June and September swing highs or (2) the mid-July and September swing highs. No matter how you slice it, though, AUD/JPY rates have broken through triangle resistance today, suggesting that a bullish breakout is getting started.

AUD/JPY rates are above their daily EMA envelope, which is in bullish sequential order. Daily MACD continues to trend higher above its signal line, while daily Slow Stochastics have risen into overbought territory. Bullish targets for triangle breakouts are 82.82 (July 13 high) and 85.05 (June 11 high).

IG Client Sentiment Index: AUD/JPY Rate Forecast (October 7, 2021) (Chart 4)

Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: Bullish Breakouts Near; Upside Targets – Setups in AUD/JPY, AUD/USD

AUD/JPY: Retail trader data shows 38.26% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.61 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.39% lower than yesterday and 7.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 13.36% higher than yesterday and 3.14% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests AUD/JPY prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger AUD/JPY-bullish contrarian trading bias.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: Rally May Prove Short-Lived - Levels for XAG/USD
Silver Price Forecast: Rally May Prove Short-Lived - Levels for XAG/USD
2021-10-07 16:30:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/JPY, GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Rates Outlook
2021-10-07 15:40:00
Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes
Euro May Rebound Against US Dollar Before Downtrend Resumes
2021-10-07 06:11:00
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Soars into October- Breakout Levels
Bitcoin Outlook: BTC/USD Soars into October- Breakout Levels
2021-10-06 17:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

AUD/JPY
Mixed
AUD/USD
Bullish