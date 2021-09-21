News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Technical Setups: USD Majors, Gold, Oil, SPX & Bitcoin ahead of FOMC
2021-09-20 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Dow Jones Industrial Average Lower Towards 200-Day
2021-09-21 14:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Gold Price and Silver Forecast: Support Levels Look Vulnerable to Breaking
2021-09-21 12:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2021-09-21 16:10:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Breakout Imminent- FOMC Levels
2021-09-21 17:30:00
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-21 17:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @ZabelinDimitri: Regarding the Fed dot plot⬇️ "If another two officials were to move up their expectations for a rate increase into 2022…
  • Tonight will see Chinese markets open after a two day closure to observe mid-Autumn festival. Naturally, there will be increased focus and volatility given the current backdrop of Evergrande default concerns. Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here:https://t.co/ky6vpyMup7 https://t.co/7TyDu8rl14
  • RT @RiskReversal: A pretty hot @MacroSetup this week, brought to you by @Nadex and @openexc. @GuyAdami & I warn the young, but mighty @CVec…
  • RT @Nadex: The Macro Setup is back! CNBC’s @GuyAdami, @RiskReversal, and special guest @CVecchioFX discuss: -Evergrande vol hurts everlong…
  • Japanese #Yen Forecast: $USDJPY Breakout Imminent- #FOMC Levels - https://t.co/U5iFDDlWPT https://t.co/f1thUfTOg6
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 78 counterparties take $1.240 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/IOcumNHCmc
  • here we go - starting right now https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/643096611 https://t.co/SBRIykorY8
  • SEC Chair Gensler: - Working with Congress on crypto would help - A large number of crypto investors could be harmed
  • Pre-FOMC US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/daily_fundamentals/2021/09/21/Pre-FOMC-US-Dollar-Price-Action-Setups-EUR-USD-EURUSD-GBP-USD-GBPUSD-USD-JPY-USDJPY.html https://t.co/Vyj5hwVXpi
  • The big question is whether the Fed announces taper tomorrow or whether they punt that announcement to the November rate decision, waiting for employment data to improve to the point of ‘significant further progress. More market update from @JStanleyFX :https://t.co/tPoLyqNFc1 https://t.co/o3ES0KKlWr
Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup

Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

THE MACRO SETUP OVERVIEW:

  • US equities sell-off finally arrives amid a perfect storm for risk aversion
  • Will China’s Evergrande contagion be contained for the foreseeable future?
  • The US Dollar continues to follow Fed hike odds, US Treasury yield curve shifts

Will the Fed React to Evergrande?

In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, we talked about why the news out of China regarding property developer Evergrande is weighing down US financial markets, as well as what the September Fed meeting could mean for the US Dollar, US stocks, gold, oil, and bitcoin.

While concerns have been lingering about China’s property market for several years, the situation appears to have come to a head for China’s second largest property developer in recent weeks as Evergrande appears poised to miss upcoming debt repayments, setting it on course for default.

With delta variant concerns still raging – even though US economic data appears to be weathering the storm, so to speak – the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting may be arriving at an inopportune time for risk appetite. After all, expectations are running high that the FOMC will suggest that enough progress has been made to warrant a winddown of pandemic-era stimulus measures, with a formal taper announcement and commencement of the policy shift before the end of the year.

The risk-off attitude proving pervasive in global financial markets, coupled with the Fed’s intention to withdraw stimulus efforts, has proven beneficial for the US Dollar (via the DXY Index). But strength in the greenback has enhanced weakness in commodity prices, particularly those that are sensitive to growth conditions like copper, crude oil, and iron ore.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (September 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [BLUE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [ORANGE], DXY Index [WHITE]: Daily Rate Chart (January 2021 to September 2021) (Chart 1)

Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (JULY 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 2021) (CHART 2)

Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup

GBP/USD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MARCH 2020 TO SEPTEMBER 2021) (CHART 3)

Will the September Fed Meeting Boost the US Dollar? – The Macro Setup

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-16 19:00:00
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-14 17:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-09 16:30:00
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
Is the US Dollar’s Death Greatly Exaggerated? – The Macro Setup
2021-09-07 17:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish
USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Mixed
Gold
Mixed
Oil - Brent Crude
Bitcoin